Accounts that fit your goals

Transfer any of these accounts in just a few taps.

Pension

A smarter pension to save for the future, benefit from tax relief, and combine all your pots.

ISA

A popular savings account that helps you invest for the future, tax-free. This year's allowance is £20,000.

JISA

A tax free account that lets family and friends invest in your child's future. This year's allowance is £4,368.

Personal

Our most common taxable account to build long-term wealth alongside your ISA.

FAQs

Investment transfers that are greater than £5,000 in value are eligible for transfer fee reimbursement. When the transfer is completed, please send a digital copy of your statement showing your transfer fees to support@wealthsimple.com. You can expect to see your fee reimbursed within 10 business days.

It's important to note that Wealthsimple does not reimburse exit charges on your existing product that might be applied by your existing provider if you move, or trading fees on the sale of assets.

When transferring funds from one institution to another, there are three different options to choose from:

  1. Entire account in cash (Most Common): Your institution will sell your holdings and move the money to us, but keep in mind you may be charged DSC or trading fees, which Wealthsimple cannot reimburse.
  2. Entire account as is: We move your holdings to us as they are today. We'll be reaching out to you via email regarding the liquidation of your holdings and will not liquidate anything until we receive confirmation from you.
  3. Part of the cash in my account: You can partially transfer any cash amount that is already sitting in your account to us. Before submitting your transfer, you need to liquidate your holdings with your other institution generate enough cash for the amount you've requested.

But which one should you choose? Visit our Help Center for more information.

You can transfer any existing investment account you have, including a Pension, ISA, or Personal account.

However, the steps to transfer can depend on your account type. Our Help Center has more information and step by step instructions to help make sure your transfer goes smoothly.