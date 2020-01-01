Transfer an investment account to Wealthsimple and we'll put your money to work in a smart, low-fee, passive portfolio.
Simplify your finances: See your financial picture at a glance with all your accounts in one place
Pay lower fees: Our fees are a fraction of what most investment managers charge
Get human advice: Experienced investment advisers are here to help whenever you need it
Invest on autopilot: Stay on track with direct debits, automatic rebalancing and dividend reinvesting
Transfer any of these accounts in just a few taps.
A smarter pension to save for the future, benefit from tax relief, and combine all your pots.
A popular savings account that helps you invest for the future, tax-free. This year's allowance is £20,000.
A tax free account that lets family and friends invest in your child's future. This year's allowance is £4,368.
Our most common taxable account to build long-term wealth alongside your ISA.
We'll reimburse any administrative transfer fees the other institution charges when you move an investment account with £5,000 or more to Wealthsimple.
Over £3B and counting - More than 175,000 people trust over £3 billion with Wealthsimple globally
Everything is encrypted - We use state-of-the-art data encryption when handling your financial information and two-factor authentication (2FA) protection
FSCS protected - Your assets are held securely by a custodian and your cash is also protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, up to £85,000
Powerful backing - Wealthsimple is backed by $200M in investment from some of the world's largest financial institutions
Your security and trust are important to us. We're committed to protecting your account with the highest standards of security available.
Investment transfers that are greater than £5,000 in value are eligible for transfer fee reimbursement. When the transfer is completed, please send a digital copy of your statement showing your transfer fees to support@wealthsimple.com. You can expect to see your fee reimbursed within 10 business days.
It's important to note that Wealthsimple does not reimburse exit charges on your existing product that might be applied by your existing provider if you move, or trading fees on the sale of assets.
When transferring funds from one institution to another, there are three different options to choose from:
But which one should you choose? Visit our Help Center for more information.
You can transfer any existing investment account you have, including a Pension, ISA, or Personal account.
However, the steps to transfer can depend on your account type. Our Help Center has more information and step by step instructions to help make sure your transfer goes smoothly.