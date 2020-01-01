Investment transfers that are greater than £5,000 in value are eligible for transfer fee reimbursement. When the transfer is completed, please send a digital copy of your statement showing your transfer fees to support@wealthsimple.com. You can expect to see your fee reimbursed within 10 business days.

It's important to note that Wealthsimple does not reimburse exit charges on your existing product that might be applied by your existing provider if you move, or trading fees on the sale of assets.