Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.
No commissions on any trades, ever
No account minimum means you can get started with as little as $1
No jargon, and no paperwork
Search and track stocks easily with your watchlist
Buy and sell stocks with just a few taps in our mobile app
Notifications when stock prices move
News and updates about stocks you follow
2FA security
Not sure which accounts are right for you? We'll help you choose.
Our most common taxable account for the extra money you want to trade.
A popular savings account that lets you avoid taxes on the gains you make over time.
Our most common retirement account that lets you avoid taxes and pay them after you retire.
Over $5B and counting - More than 175,000 people trust over $5 billion with Wealthsimple companies
Everything is encrypted - We use state-of-the-art data encryption when handling your financial information and two-factor authentication (2FA) protection
CIPF protected - Your accounts are held with our custodial broker, Canadian ShareOwner, and are protected within specified limits in the event of its insolvency by CIPF.
Powerful backing - Wealthsimple is backed by $265M in investment from some of the world's largest financial institutions
Your security and trust are important to us. We're committed to protecting your account with the highest standards of security available.
Buy and sell thousands of stocks and ETFs — commission free.
Trade
Commission-free stock trading
No account minimums
TFSAs, RRSPs, and taxable accounts available
Basic
Deposit $0 - 100k
Everything you need to invest like an expert
Pay 0.5% management fee
Personalized portfolio
Expert financial advice
Auto-rebalancing
Auto-deposits
Dividend reinvesting
Black
Deposit $100k+
A lower fee and VIP airport lounge access
All Basic plan features
Reduced 0.4% management fee
Financial planning session
Tax loss harvesting
Tax efficient funds
VIP airline lounge access
Generation
Deposit $500k+
Holistic financial planning designed to build a legacy
All Black plan features
In-depth financial planning
Asset location
Dedicated team of advisors
Personalized financial report
Individualized portfolios
50% off Medcan health plan
Wealthsimple Trade is a division of Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc., a registered investment dealer and a member of Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). Customer accounts protected by CIPF within specified limits in the event ShareOwner becomes insolvent. A brochure describing the nature and limits of coverage is available upon request or at CIPF's website.
We're able to offer commission-free trades because we've built a low-cost, digital-first brokerage powered by technology. And executing trades actually costs very little for brokerages, so we don't think it's fair to charge our clients big trading commissions.
You can view our full list of fees associated with normal day-to-day transactions here. The only trading fee we charge is a currency exchange fee for USD trades of the current market + 1.5% - most brokerages charge around 2% on top of the corporate rate for currency conversion.
We make money on currency exchanges for US trades, and we plan on launching premium features in the future that will carry fees. Check out our pricing overview for more details.
Some important differences are that Wealthsimple Trade is completely mobile, charges no commissions on trades, and has no minimum balance. We use technology to drastically reduce our operating costs by eliminating the things that make traditional brokerages expensive — like bank branches, large teams, and legacy systems. Wealthsimple Trade is simple, jargon-free, and human — everything Canadians have come to expect from Wealthsimple. Opening an account takes minutes, and mere seconds for existing Wealthsimple clients. Wealthsimple Trade is a division of Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. and is similar to other brokerages in that it is a registered investment dealer and a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC).
|Wealthsimple Trade
|Big banks
|Per trade commissions
|$0
|$6.95-$9.99
Wealthsimple Trade is a brokerage that allows you to buy and sell stocks and ETFs with no trading commissions. Wealthsimple Trade is a self-directed platform and doesn't offer any financial advice or recommendations.
Wealthsimple Invest is an automated investing service that manages your investments for you — including your RRSP and TFSA — using a personalized portfolio of low-fee exchange-traded funds. Wealthsimple also offers savings accounts and provides financial advice. If that's what you're looking for, please click here.
If you're looking to grow your savings over the long-term, a diversified, low-fee portfolio that is rebalanced regularly — like the ones Wealthsimple Invest offers — is the smartest way to do that. But that doesn't mean there's no place for buying and selling individual stocks — so long as it's done responsibly as part of a holistic financial plan.
We support thousands of publicly-traded common stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) listed on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.
We're constantly updating which assets we support, so the list of available assets will likely grow over time! For more information on how to search for a stock or ETF, check out our article here.
Our Trade Help Centre has answers to our most common questions - like how to sign up, fund your account, and start trading.
You can also visit our Wealthsimple Trade Status page for live updates about how the platform is working.
If you can't find your answers there, or have specific questions about your account, contact trade@wealthsimple.com.