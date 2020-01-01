We're able to offer commission-free trades because we've built a low-cost, digital-first brokerage powered by technology. And executing trades actually costs very little for brokerages, so we don't think it's fair to charge our clients big trading commissions.

You can view our full list of fees associated with normal day-to-day transactions here. The only trading fee we charge is a currency exchange fee for USD trades of the current market + 1.5% - most brokerages charge around 2% on top of the corporate rate for currency conversion.

We make money on currency exchanges for US trades, and we plan on launching premium features in the future that will carry fees. Check out our pricing overview for more details.