Wealthsimple Trade
Commission-free stock trading
1.5 million people use Wealthsimple Trade to buy and sell stocks. Join them and get a free stock to start your portfolio.
Coming soon: Plus
It's official: you no longer have to worry about FX or commission fees on US trades. Plus gives you USD accounts, unlimited price alerts, and instant deposits up to $5,000 — for only $10/month.
Own slices of companies you love with fractional shares
Invest in the companies you believe in — starting with just $1. Fractional shares make it easy to start small and get comfortable with investing.
Deposit instantly, start trading in seconds
Deposit up to $1,500 to your Trade account in seconds. Need to make larger deposits? Our Plus plan lets you deposit up to $5,000 instantly.
Make moves at the right time
See real-time stock prices whenever you need them. Snap quotes give you up-to-the-minute market data — available to all Plus clients.
Curious about crypto? We’ve got that, too.
We’re proud to offer Canada’s first-ever regulated crypto trading platform. Safely buy and sell different cryptocurrencies—including Bitcoin and Ethereum—right inside the Wealthsimple Trade app.
Learn as you grow
New to investing? No worries. We’ll give you all the right information to start growing your money.
Your first stock is on us
When you open a Trade account, we’ll give you the cash equivalent of one stock. Your first stock could be valued up to $4,500!
We keep your money safe
Your security and trust are important to us. We're committed to protecting your account with the highest standards of security available.
Over 1.5 million and counting - More than 1.5 million people use Wealthsimple’s investing, saving, and tax products
Everything is encrypted - We use state-of-the-art data encryption when handling your financial information and two-factor authentication (2FA) protection
CIPF protected - Your accounts are held with our custodial broker, Canadian ShareOwner, and are protected within specified limits in the event of its insolvency by CIPF.
Powerful backing - Wealthsimple is backed by $380M in investment from some of the world's largest financial institutions
Accounts for all kinds of investing goals
Personal
Our most common taxable account for the extra money you want to trade.
RRSP
Our most common retirement account that lets you defer and reduce your taxes for when you retire.
TFSA
A popular savings account that lets you grow your investments tax free on the gains you make over time.
We grow with your portfolio
Whether you’re totally new to investing or you’re already comfortable with trading, our plans have you covered.
Basic
$0 / month
Everything you need to start your portfolioStart trading
No commissions
No account minimums
TFSA, RRSP, and taxable accounts
Fractional shares
Instant deposits up to $1500
Up to five price alerts
PlusComing soon
$10 / month
More flexibility to manage your portfolioStart with Plus
All the Free features
USD accounts
Unlimited price alerts
Instant deposits up to $5000
Snap quotes (Real time prices)
Start building your portfolio in minutes
The first step to growing your money is opening your account. We’ll start you off with a free stock
FAQs
We're able to offer commission-free trades because we've built a low-cost, digital-first brokerage powered by technology. And executing trades actually costs very little for brokerages, so we don't think it's fair to charge our clients big trading commissions.
We do charge currency conversion fees.
Clients using the Basic version of Trade will pay a currency exchange fee for USD trades of the current market + 1.5% on every trade. Clients on our $10/month Plus subscription (coming soon!) will get access to USD accounts — meaning they can buy, sell and hold stocks and ETFs in US dollars without the conversion fee per trade. Plus clients will only pay a 1.5% conversion fee whenever converting currency between CAD and USD.
In comparison, most brokerages charge around 2% on top of the corporate rate for currency conversion — so you’re still saving on fees no matter which version of Wealthsimple Trade you’re using.
Check out our pricing overview for more details.
Some important differences are that Wealthsimple Trade is completely mobile, charges no commissions on trades, and has no minimum balance. We use technology to drastically reduce our operating costs by eliminating the things that make traditional brokerages expensive — like bank branches, large teams, and legacy systems. Wealthsimple Trade is simple, jargon-free, and human — everything Canadians have come to expect from Wealthsimple. Opening an account takes minutes, and mere seconds for existing Wealthsimple clients. Wealthsimple Trade is a division of Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. and is similar to other brokerages in that it is a registered investment dealer and a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC).
Per trade commissions:
- Wealthsimple Trade: $0
- Big banks: $6.95-$9.99*
* According to the banks' public websites as of May 2021.
Wealthsimple Trade is a brokerage that allows you to buy and sell stocks and ETFs with no trading commissions. Wealthsimple Trade is a self-directed platform and doesn't offer any financial advice or recommendations.
Wealthsimple Invest is an automated investing service that manages your investments for you — including your RRSP and TFSA — using a personalized portfolio of low-fee exchange-traded funds. Wealthsimple also offers savings accounts and provides financial advice. If that's what you're looking for, please click here.
If you're looking to grow your savings over the long-term, a diversified, low-fee portfolio that is rebalanced regularly — like the ones Wealthsimple Invest offers — is the smartest way to do that. But that doesn't mean there's no place for buying and selling individual stocks — so long as it's done responsibly as part of a holistic financial plan.
We support thousands of publicly-traded common stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) listed on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.
We're constantly updating which assets we support, so the list of available assets will likely grow over time! For more information on how to search for a stock or ETF, check out our article here.
Our Trade Help Centre has answers to our most common questions - like how to sign up, fund your account, and start trading.
You can also visit our Wealthsimple Trade Status page for live updates about how the platform is working.
If you can't find your answers there, or have specific questions about your account, contact trade@wealthsimple.com.
We offer fractional shares for stocks like Microsoft (MSFT), Netflix (NFLX), and Tesla (TSLA).
We’re also proud to announce the first Canadian offerings for fractional shares: Shopify (SHOP), Royal Bank of Canada (RY), Toronto Dominion Bank (TD), and the Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR).
Check out this link for the full list, and stay tuned for new additions.
Choose from thousands of stocks and ETFs across the TSX, NYSE, NASDAQ, NEO and CSE. There are also limited securities available on the BATS Exchange.