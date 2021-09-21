Skip links

Wealthsimple Trade

Commission-free stock trading

1.5 million people use Wealthsimple Trade to buy and sell stocks. Join them and get a free stock to start your portfolio.

Create account

Coming soon: Plus

It's official: you no longer have to worry about FX or commission fees on US trades. Plus gives you USD accounts, unlimited price alerts, and instant deposits up to $5,000 — for only $10/month.

Feature Drop

Own slices of companies you love with fractional shares

Deposit instantly, start trading in seconds

Plus

Make moves at the right time

Curious about crypto? We’ve got that, too.

Learn as you grow

Your first stock is on us

We keep your money safe

Your security and trust are important to us. We're committed to protecting your account with the highest standards of security available.

  • Over 1.5 million and counting - More than 1.5 million people use Wealthsimple’s investing, saving, and tax products

  • Everything is encrypted - We use state-of-the-art data encryption when handling your financial information and two-factor authentication (2FA) protection

  • CIPF protected - Your accounts are held with our custodial broker, Canadian ShareOwner, and are protected within specified limits in the event of its insolvency by CIPF.

  • Powerful backing - Wealthsimple is backed by $380M in investment from some of the world's largest financial institutions

Accounts for all kinds of investing goals

Personal

Our most common taxable account for the extra money you want to trade.

RRSP

Our most common retirement account that lets you defer and reduce your taxes for when you retire.

TFSA

A popular savings account that lets you grow your investments tax free on the gains you make over time. 

We grow with your portfolio

Whether you’re totally new to investing or you’re already comfortable with trading, our plans have you covered.

Basic

$0 / month

Everything you need to start your portfolio

Start trading

  • No commissions

  • No account minimums

  • TFSA, RRSP, and taxable accounts

  • Fractional shares

  • Instant deposits up to $1500

  • Up to five price alerts

Plus

Coming soon

$10 / month

More flexibility to manage your portfolio

Start with Plus

  • All the Free features

  • USD accounts

  • Unlimited price alerts

  • Instant deposits up to $5000

  • Snap quotes (Real time prices)

Start building your portfolio in minutes

The first step to growing your money is opening your account. We’ll start you off with a free stock

By clicking “Create account”, you agree to Wealthsimple’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

FAQs

We're able to offer commission-free trades because we've built a low-cost, digital-first brokerage powered by technology. And executing trades actually costs very little for brokerages, so we don't think it's fair to charge our clients big trading commissions.

We do charge currency conversion fees.

Clients using the Basic version of Trade will pay a currency exchange fee for USD trades of the current market + 1.5% on every trade. Clients on our $10/month Plus subscription (coming soon!) will get access to USD accounts — meaning they can buy, sell and hold stocks and ETFs in US dollars without the conversion fee per trade. Plus clients will only pay a 1.5% conversion fee whenever converting currency between CAD and USD.

In comparison, most brokerages charge around 2% on top of the corporate rate for currency conversion — so you’re still saving on fees no matter which version of Wealthsimple Trade you’re using.

Check out our pricing overview for more details.

Some important differences are that Wealthsimple Trade is completely mobile, charges no commissions on trades, and has no minimum balance. We use technology to drastically reduce our operating costs by eliminating the things that make traditional brokerages expensive — like bank branches, large teams, and legacy systems. Wealthsimple Trade is simple, jargon-free, and human — everything Canadians have come to expect from Wealthsimple. Opening an account takes minutes, and mere seconds for existing Wealthsimple clients. Wealthsimple Trade is a division of Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. and is similar to other brokerages in that it is a registered investment dealer and a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC).

Per trade commissions:

  • Wealthsimple Trade: $0
  • Big banks: $6.95-$9.99*

* According to the banks' public websites as of May 2021.

Wealthsimple Trade is a brokerage that allows you to buy and sell stocks and ETFs with no trading commissions. Wealthsimple Trade is a self-directed platform and doesn't offer any financial advice or recommendations.

Wealthsimple Invest is an automated investing service that manages your investments for you — including your RRSP and TFSA — using a personalized portfolio of low-fee exchange-traded funds. Wealthsimple also offers savings accounts and provides financial advice. If that's what you're looking for, please click here.

If you're looking to grow your savings over the long-term, a diversified, low-fee portfolio that is rebalanced regularly — like the ones Wealthsimple Invest offers — is the smartest way to do that. But that doesn't mean there's no place for buying and selling individual stocks — so long as it's done responsibly as part of a holistic financial plan.

We support thousands of publicly-traded common stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) listed on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.

We're constantly updating which assets we support, so the list of available assets will likely grow over time! For more information on how to search for a stock or ETF, check out our article here.

Our Trade Help Centre has answers to our most common questions - like how to sign up, fund your account, and start trading.

You can also visit our Wealthsimple Trade Status page for live updates about how the platform is working.

If you can't find your answers there, or have specific questions about your account, contact trade@wealthsimple.com.

We offer fractional shares for stocks like Microsoft (MSFT), Netflix (NFLX), and Tesla (TSLA).

We’re also proud to announce the first Canadian offerings for fractional shares: Shopify (SHOP), Royal Bank of Canada (RY), Toronto Dominion Bank (TD), and the Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR).

Check out this link for the full list, and stay tuned for new additions.

Choose from thousands of stocks and ETFs across the TSX, NYSE, NASDAQ, NEO and CSE. There are also limited securities available on the BATS Exchange.

Products

Resources

About

We're building the world's most human financial company.

Last Updated: September 21, 2021

We provide investment services and other financial products through several affiliates.

Wealthsimple Trade is offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. (“ShareOwner”), a registered investment dealer in each province and territory of Canada, a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) (www.iiroc.ca) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF) (www.cipf.ca), the benefits of which are limited to activities undertaken by ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Invest and Work are offered by Wealthsimple Inc., a registered portfolio manager in each province and territory of Canada. Assets in your Invest and Work accounts are held with ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Crypto is offered by Wealthsimple Digital Assets Inc. (“WDA”), a registered restricted dealer in jurisdictions other than Québec. In Québec, WDA is registered as a derivatives dealer. Crypto-assets are not protected by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund, the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other investor protection insurance scheme.

Our Cash product is offered by Wealthsimple Payments Inc., a FINTRAC registered money services business. The funds you add to the Cash Account Funds are held securely in our omnibus custodial account with Canadian Western Trust Company, a federal trust company regulated by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions under the Trust and Loan Companies Act.

The Wealthsimple Visa Prepaid Card (Cash Card) is issued by People's Trust Company pursuant to license by Visa Int. All terms applicable to the Cash Card and all applicable fees and transaction limits with respect to the Cash Card and the services may be found in the Wealthsimple Cash Visa® Prepaid Card Cardholder Agreement between you and Peoples Trust Company.

Our Save product is offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. ShareOwner is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada. Customer accounts held at ShareOwner are not protected by CIPF. Wealthsimple is not a member of IIROC nor a member of CIPF.

All cash balances from your Wealthsimple Cash and Save account(s) are held in trust at a Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) member institution. Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. is not a CDIC member institution. CDIC is a federal Crown corporation. CDIC is not a bank or a private insurance company. CDIC protects eligible deposits held at CDIC member institutions in case of a member’s failure. For eligible deposits held in trust at a CDIC member institution, CDIC insures up to $100,000 for each beneficiary named in a trust, provided certain disclosure rules are met. Coverage is free and automatic. For more information on how CDIC trust protection works, click here.

Wealthsimple Tax is offered by SimpleTax Software Inc. under the terms of our Wealthsimple Tax User Agreement.

With any investment, your capital is at risk. The value of your portfolio with Wealthsimple can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you invest. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Read our investment risk disclosure for more information.

For further details see our Legal Disclosures. By using this website, you accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

© 2022, Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. All Rights Reserved.

IIROC Member CIPF Member