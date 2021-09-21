We're able to offer commission-free trades because we've built a low-cost, digital-first brokerage powered by technology. And executing trades actually costs very little for brokerages, so we don't think it's fair to charge our clients big trading commissions.

We do charge currency conversion fees.

Clients using the Basic version of Trade will pay a currency exchange fee for USD trades of the current market + 1.5% on every trade. Clients on our $10/month Plus subscription (coming soon!) will get access to USD accounts — meaning they can buy, sell and hold stocks and ETFs in US dollars without the conversion fee per trade. Plus clients will only pay a 1.5% conversion fee whenever converting currency between CAD and USD.

In comparison, most brokerages charge around 2% on top of the corporate rate for currency conversion — so you’re still saving on fees no matter which version of Wealthsimple Trade you’re using.

Check out our pricing overview for more details.