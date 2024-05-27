Move your money, get a cash bonus
Get a 1% cash bonus when you transfer or deposit a minimum of $15,000. There’s no max on what you can make. T&Cs apply.
Why your money’s worth more here
Low fees, better yields
However you invest, your money’s always making more with us because we charge little to no fees on managed investing and stock trading.
We make money simple
In just a few taps, you can invest, trade, and earn more from Canada’s highest-interest chequing account — all in one powerful, yet easy-to-use product.
1% matching & more
Not only do we give you a cash bonus for moving your money, but clients with $100,000+ in assets get extra perks that grow with your wealth.
No maximums. No transfer fees.
The more you add, the bigger the boost — there’s no limit on how much you can top up your 1% bonus.
Plus, we’ll automatically reimburse the transfer-out fees charged by your brokerage when you move at least $15,000 to Wealthsimple. T&Cs apply.
Unlock your bonus in three simple steps
Step 1
Register for our best match offer yet by answering a few quick questions.
Step 2
Set up your account and initiate a qualifying deposit or transfer within 30 days of registration.
Step 3
Get ready to get paid! Receive your bonus in 12 monthly installments.
Make your move. Get your match.
Your 1% cash bonus awaits. Register, transfer, and fund your account today.
FAQs
New and existing Wealthsimple clients can qualify for our Match offer by:
- Registering for the offer through one of the following:
the Wealthsimple iOS or Android app or via wealthsimple.com/match-offer
an advertisement or an in-app communication inviting you to register
2. Transfer or deposit qualifying funds into your Self-directed Investing, Managed Investing, Crypto, Save, or Cash account within 30 days of registration.
To qualify for a bonus, you must deposit a minimum of $15,000. This means that the sum of all your transfers and deposits minus withdrawals must be $15,000 or more.
All Wealthsimple accounts across all products are eligible for funding, including Self-directed, Managed, Crypto, Save, and Cash accounts. The only exceptions are GRSPs and LIRAs.
The bonus you can earn through this offer is uncapped. NO MAXIMUM.
Sure is. Our data was collected as of May 27, 2024. Average includes all posted rates of chequing accounts from Canadian financial institutions as listed under Schedule I under the Bank Act. This excludes limited-time and promotional offers and products that do not offer cheques.