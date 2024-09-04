Ready to claim your 1% bonus?
Transfer or deposit a minimum of $15,000, and we'll top it up with a 1% cash bonus.
Register by filling out the form
Transfer or deposit a minimum of $15,000 within 30 days of registering
Get paid your 1% cash bonus in 12 monthly installments
By signing up, you agree to Wealthsimple's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. By providing your email, you are consenting to receive marketing communications from Wealthsimple. You may withdraw consent at any time. Visit our Privacy Policy for more info, or contact us at privacy@wealthsimple.com or 80 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON.
By signing up, you agree to Wealthsimple's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. By providing your email, you are consenting to receive marketing communications from Wealthsimple. You may withdraw consent at any time. Visit our Privacy Policy for more info, or contact us at privacy@wealthsimple.com or 80 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON.