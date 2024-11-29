You could win 1 BTC
Buy, sell, and earn crypto
Trade and stake coins with Canada’s first regulated crypto platform. Open and fund a crypto account to enter our 1 BTC giveaway. T&Cs apply.
Here's how to take part in our all-time highest crypto giveaway ever.
Step 1
Open a crypto account.
Step 2
Fund your account with a minimum of $1 and you’ll be entered for a chance to win 1 BTC.
Bonus step
Earn extra entries by referring a friend, sharing and commenting on our Instagram post, or replying to our X (formerly Twitter) post! More details below.
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and 70+ other coins.Open an account
Unlock competitive fees
Crypto trading fees for as low as 0.5% for Generation clients, 1% for Premium, and 2% for Core clients.
Keep your crypto safe
Insurance held by us and our custodial partners helps protect your crypto against crime like hacks or theft. Our partners have over $75M in cold storage coverage each.
Stake and earn up to 12% per year
Stake your coins in just a couple taps, and the rewards are automatically deposited in your account. Rewards vary by crypto tokens.
FAQs
There are four (4) ways to enter:
-
Open and fund a Crypto account with at least $1 (1 entry)
-
Refer a friend who opens and funds a Crypto account (3 entries per referral, no max)
-
Repost and reply on X (Twitter) with #WealthsimpleCrypto and #contest (1 entry)
-
Find us on Instagram, tag a friend and share the post with #WealthsimpleCrypto and #contest (1 entry)
The winner will be drawn on or around December 23, 2024, one (1) entry will be selected via random drawing from among eligible entries received during the Contest Period. The prize will be distributed within 10 business days of identifying the Winner.
The odds of being selected as a potential Winner are dependent upon the number of eligible entries received by Wealthsimple via the various methods during the Contest Period. Maximum of one (1) Prize per Entrant.
Yes, entrant must be the age of majority, or older, in your province/territory of residence or older at the time of entry
We have BTC, ETH, SOL and more than 70+ other cryptocurrencies that you can trade, transfer, and deposit. You can find the full list of coins here.
The majority of your coins are held in offline cold storage with our custodial partners. All of our custodial partners are regulated entities themselves — and they have over $75M in insurance coverage each.
The remainder of your coins are stored with us in hot wallets. Those have coverage too! We’ve partnered with Coincover to make sure that in the very, very unlikely event that there’s a hack, you’ll have additional ways to recover your assets.
Cryptocurrencies can only be held in a non-registered account with Wealthsimple Crypto.
Wealthsimple Crypto is made available through the Wealthsimple app. Wealthsimple Crypto is offered by Wealthsimple Investments Inc., a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO). Crypto assets purchased and held in an account with Wealthsimple Crypto are not protected by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund, the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other investor protection insurance scheme. You can learn more about the risks of crypto assets in our Crypto Product Risk Disclosure. You can find more information about Wealthsimple Investments in our Relationship Disclosure.
Put simply: staking is a way to earn passive rewards (in the form of more crypto) for holding certain cryptocurrencies. Staking lets you earn rewards on your crypto by contributing to the Proof of Stake (POS) network of a particular cryptocurrency. When you stake your crypto, you help the underlying blockchain of that asset become more secure and efficient. In exchange, you get rewarded with more assets from the network.
Currently you can stake the following, check in-app for latest reward rate:
- Ethereum (ETH)
- Solana (SOL)
- Cardano (ADA)
- Polkadot (DOT)
Wealthsimple charges a fee for staking crypto assets equal to a percentage of staking rewards received. Your staking yields may vary based on a number of factors listed here. Staking involves risks and rewards are not guaranteed. To learn more about Staking and how to stake your coins, check out our Help Center article here.
Crypto swaps let you directly convert one eligible crypto for another without converting to cash first. Plus, you only pay one trading fee, avoiding the double hit of fees that come with traditional buy/sell trades. To learn more, check out this article in our Help Centre.
Our app is designed to be simple — but if you run into any questions with your account, you can always contact our support team by chat, email, or phone and they’ll be happy to help. And yes, you’ll always be put in touch with a real human.
For questions about crypto trading in general, our Crypto Help Centre and news in the app should keep you in-the-loop with everything you need to get started.