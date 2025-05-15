LIMITED TIME
Get a break from the noise with AirPods from us
Whether that’s literal noise or stock market chatter. Just register then move $25,000+ to get the new AirPods for free.
You’re only 3 steps away
1. Register
Register by June 16.
2. Transfer
Initiate deposits or transfers within 30 days of registering.
3. Get AirPods
Select your AirPods model once all funds land in your account.
Switching is simple, fast, and totally free
Download the app or join online, then set up the accounts you want to move (in-kind or as cash). Make a transfer of at least $25,000 and we’ll reimburse any transfer-out fees once your money lands. Conditions apply.
REFER 3+ FRIENDS
Another way to get AirPods
Already transferred all your money? You can get AirPods too. Just refer 3+ friends who deposit $25,000. Refer even more friends to upgrade your AirPods.
FAQs
Deposits, institutional transfers, and crypto transfers from other Canadian investment institutions are eligible. All account types are eligible.
Transfers between Wealthsimple accounts and Wealthsimple for Business Group Plan accounts are not eligible.
If you transfer a non-registered margin account with a margin debit balance, that balance will be deducted from the total transfer value.
Wealthsimple will automatically reimburse the transfer-out fee per account from another institution if the transfer amount is $25,000 or more in a single account transfer.
Yes! You can deliver your AirPods to any non-P.O. box address and person you choose. When selecting your reward, just edit the delivery address and add the name of the recipient to the instructions field.
You must maintain your balance for 365 days after the end of your 30-day funding period. This includes:
- Your balance at the start of your funding period
- At least 95% of the minimum amount required for your reward
Transfers between your own Wealthsimple account(s), withdrawals from the Home Buyers’ Plan or First Home Savings Account for the purpose of purchasing a home, annual mandatory minimum withdrawals from Life Income Fund or Registered Retirement Income Fund, and/or your balance falling below the required amount because of market fluctuations will not be considered a breach or withdrawal.
Suppose you withdraw more than 5% of the minimum required amount for the reward during the hold period. In that case, the retail value of your AirPods or the cash reward deposited may be deducted from your withdrawal amount or otherwise recovered by Wealthsimple.
Transfers between your own Wealthsimple accounts, Home Buyers' Plan withdrawals, First Home Savings Account withdrawals for purchasing a home, and annual mandatory minimum withdrawals from LIF or RRIF accounts are not counted toward the withdrawal limit.
EXAMPLE
Let’s say you had $50,000 in your Wealthsimple account at the start of the promotion and transferred assets valued at $150,000 to earn a reward. Your net funding amount is now $200,000.
Since the minimum you need to get your reward was $100,000, and you are granted a 5% buffer, you will need to keep a minimum of $145,000 ($50,000 plus 95% of $100,000) across your Wealthsimple accounts, or we will consider recovering the cash value of the reward.
Should your balance fall below $145,000 before the hold period ends, you will receive a warning email, and we will allow you to redeposit funds and restore your minimum.