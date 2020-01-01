Pay lower fees and get premium benefits when you invest $100k+ across your Wealthsimple accounts.
Deposit more, pay less. When you net $100,000 or more in deposits across your accounts, your Wealthsimple Invest management fee drops to only 0.4%.
Get a break on your taxes with access to tax-efficient features like tax-loss harvesting and tax-efficient funds.
Get a financial planning session with one of our expert advisors to help you meet your financial goals.
Travel in style with access to more than 1,000 airline lounges in over 400 cities with a complimentary Priority Pass membership.
If you're new to Wealthsimple, you can unlock access to the Black level plan by signing up and funding your account with $100,000 or more.
If you're an existing client, once your net deposits reach $100,000 you'll automatically be eligible for the Black plan and be charged lower fees. We'll send you an email within a week of you crossing the $100,000 mark with more details about the perks.
Your fees will become even lower. When you become a Black plan member, you'll pay 0.4% in investment management fees. You can always see the fees you pay to Wealthsimple under the Activity tab in your profile. And you can find out more about how Wealthsimple charges fees here.
To quality for a Black plan, you must have $100,000 in net deposits in Wealthsimple accounts. If you make a withdrawal that brings your net deposits below $100,000, you'll lose your status.
To qualify for a Black plan, you must have $100,000 or more in net deposits in Wealthsimple accounts. As long as your net deposits are over $100,000, you'll keep your plan status, regardless of what the markets do.
Both you and the other account holder get the perks of a Black plan if you each have net deposits of $100,000 or more across your accounts - including joint accounts.
Your black plan comes with the perk of goal-based financial planning with one of our experienced portfolio managers. Get in touch anytime at black@wealthsimple.com to get advice or set up a planning call.
The day after deposits to your portfolio reach the $100,000 threshold, you'll get an email from Wealthsimple with a code and a link to a registration page. Click the link and follow the prompts to register for your Priority Pass.
Once you're registered, you'll get access to VIP airline lounges around the world - for free! Priority pass will also send you a physical access card by mail in 3-5 weeks, but you don't have to wait for it to arrive to start using the lounge. Your Priority Pass is valid for 12 months from the date of issue.
Visit PriorityPass.com for all the details on member benefits and where to find a lounge for your next trip. Enjoy!
Your priority pass only gives you access to VIP airline lounges, globally. It cannot be transferred or shared - as the cardholder, you need to be there. Visit PriorityPass.com for more information.
Tax loss harvesting is a strategy that uses investment losses to create tax savings. The idea is to purposely sell investments that have gone down in value so that you lose money on your investments in order to save on your taxes. It only makes sense in a few circumstances.
Tax loss harvesting is generally the right strategy for your portfolio if:
It's a little complicated so you may want to read up on our Investing 101 page. If you're not sure if tax loss harvesting is the right strategy for your portfolio, get in touch at support@wealthsimple.com and one of our experienced portfolio managers will help you figure it out.
Wealthsimple for Advisor clients are not eligible for the Black plan. You won't see any changes to the fees you pay.