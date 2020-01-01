The day after deposits to your portfolio reach the $100,000 threshold, you'll get an email from Wealthsimple with a code and a link to a registration page. Click the link and follow the prompts to register for your Priority Pass.

Once you're registered, you'll get access to VIP airline lounges around the world - for free! Priority pass will also send you a physical access card by mail in 3-5 weeks, but you don't have to wait for it to arrive to start using the lounge. Your Priority Pass is valid for 12 months from the date of issue.

Visit PriorityPass.com for all the details on member benefits and where to find a lounge for your next trip. Enjoy!