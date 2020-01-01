Pay lower fees and get premium benefits when you invest £100k+ across your Wealthsimple accounts.
Deposit more, pay less. When you deposit more than £100,000 across your accounts, your Wealthsimple Invest management fee drops to only 0.5% (plus fund fees averaging 0.2%).
Travel in style with access to more than 1,000 airline lounges in over 400 cities with a complimentary Priority Pass membership.
Get a financial planning session with one of our expert advisers to help you meet your financial goals.
If you're new to Wealthsimple, you can access Black by signing up and funding your account with £100,000 or more.
If you're an existing client, once your net deposits reach £100,000 you'll automatically be eligible for the Black plan and be charged lower fees. We'll send you an email within a week of you crossing the £100,000 mark with more details about the perks.
To qualify for Black, you must have £100,000 in net deposits in Wealthsimple accounts. If you make a withdrawal that brings your net deposits below £100,000, you'll lose your status.
Your eligibility for Black comes with the perk of goal-based investment planning with one of our experienced advisers. When you reach the £100,000 threshhold, you will be appointed an individual adviser who you can contact any time by phone or email.
The day after deposits to your portfolio reach the £100,000 threshold, you'll get an email from Wealthsimple with a code and a link to a registration page.
Once you're registered, you'll get access to VIP airline lounges around the world - for free! Priority Pass will also send you a physical access card by mail in 3-5 weeks, but you don't have to wait for it to arrive to start using the lounge. Your Priority Pass is valid for 12 months from the date of issue.
Visit PriorityPass.com for all the details on member benefits and where to find a lounge for your next trip. Enjoy!
Your priority pass is for your personal use to access VIP airline lounges, globally. It cannot be transferred or shared - as the cardholder, you need to be there. Visit PriorityPass.com for more information.
Your fees will become even lower. When you become a Black plan member, you'll pay 0.5% in investment management fees (plus fund fees averaging 0.18%). You can always see the fees you pay to Wealthsimple under the Activity tab in your profile. And you can find out more about how Wealthsimple charges fees here.