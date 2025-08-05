Summer Match

First off, whether or not you’re a current client, you need to register for the offer by going here.

After that, your next step is to transfer at least $25,000 to Wealthsimple within 30 days of your registration. This could be almost any investing account: self-directed investing, managed investing, or crypto. If you qualify, you’ll get a 1% match!

Here’s where it gets even better: if you transfer a non-registered account with a margin debit balance of at least $10,000 you’ll get a 2% match on the net equity value of your account (as long as it was also created before August 5, 2025).

As a cherry on top, you can also get a margin interest rebate on up to $10k of margin balance on eligible accounts for 1 month after you use margin for the first time. We’ll reimburse your interest on October 5, 2025, or 1 month after the margin account is funded, whichever is later. Just remember: none of this happens until you register, so don’t forget!