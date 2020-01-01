Introducing Wealthsimple Crypto

The simplest way to invest in crypto

Buy and sell Bitcoin and Ethereum with $0 commission. Sign up for first access.

By clicking "Join the waitlist", you agree to Wealthsimple's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Buy and sell crypto anytime, anywhere

Trade Bitcoin and Ethereum 24/7. Wealthsimple Crypto will be available on iOS and Android through the Wealthsimple Trade app.

Crypto made simple

  • Sign up in minutes

  • No account minimums

  • Simple pricing, $0 commission fees

  • No fees to deposit or withdraw

We keep your coins safe

Protecting your personal information and coins is our top priority. Coins are held by Gemini Trust Company LLC™, a regulated crypto custodian with $200M in cold storage insurance coverage.

Join the waitlist and be the first to trade

By clicking "Join the waitlist", you agree to Wealthsimple's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

FAQs

As you may have noticed, we like keeping things simple. That’s why we’re starting out by offering Bitcoin and Ethereum. They’re two of the highest market cap and most popular cryptocurrencies. We do plan to offer more in the future — stay tuned.

Wealthsimple Crypto users can buy, sell, and hold coins within the app. Deposits and withdrawals can only be made in Canadian dollars.

No, like all our products it’s designed to be simple and easy to use. And there are no minimums or fees for making a deposit or a withdrawal, which means you can get started with as little as $1. Just remember, with any investment, you should make sure you do your research to understand the risks and only trade with money you’re comfortable losing.

When you sign up using your email address you’ll be added to the waitlist. We can’t say exactly when you’ll reach the top of the list, but we hope to get everyone trading as soon as possible. Want to move up the line? Refer friends and family to skip ahead.

Products
Resources
About

We're building the world's most human financial company.

We provide investment services and other financial products through several affiliates. Our Invest and Smart Savings products are offered by Wealthsimple Inc., a registered portfolio manager in each province and territory of Canada.

Our Trade and Save products are offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. (ShareOwner), a registered investment dealer in each province and territory of Canada. Some clients of Wealthsimple for Advisors have accounts with Wealthsimple Advisor Services Inc. (WASI), a registered mutual fund dealer in each province and territory of Canada. Our Cash product is offered by Wealthsimple Payments Inc., a money services business registered by FINTRAC. Money in your Cash account is held in an account with ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Crypto is made available through the Wealthsimple Trade app, but is offered by Wealthsimple Digital Assets Inc., a virtual currency dealer money services business authorized by FINTRAC. Wealthsimple Crypto is currently not registered as a securities adviser or securities dealer. Cryptocurrencies purchased and held in an account with Wealthsimple Crypto are not protected by CIPF, the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other investor protection insurance scheme. Any information about Wealthsimple Crypto, platform, emails, or other communications, are for informational purposes and not intended as a solicitation or advertisement for Wealthsimple Crypto.

ShareOwner is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada. Customer accounts held at ShareOwner are protected by CIPF within specified limits in the event ShareOwner becomes insolvent. A brochure describing the nature and limits of coverage is available upon request or at CIPF. Wealthsimple is not a member of IIROC nor a member of CIPF.

WASI is a member of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada and a member of the MFDA Investor Protection Corporation.

With any investment, your capital is at risk. The value of your portfolio with Wealthsimple can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you invest. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Read our (investment risk disclosure) for more information.

By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

IIROC Member MFDA Member