Buy and sell Bitcoin and Ethereum with $0 commission. Sign up for first access.
Trade Bitcoin and Ethereum 24/7. Wealthsimple Crypto will be available on iOS and Android through the Wealthsimple Trade app.
Sign up in minutes
No account minimums
Simple pricing, $0 commission fees
No fees to deposit or withdraw
Protecting your personal information and coins is our top priority. Coins are held by Gemini Trust Company LLC™, a regulated crypto custodian with $200M in cold storage insurance coverage.
As you may have noticed, we like keeping things simple. That’s why we’re starting out by offering Bitcoin and Ethereum. They’re two of the highest market cap and most popular cryptocurrencies. We do plan to offer more in the future — stay tuned.
Wealthsimple Crypto users can buy, sell, and hold coins within the app. Deposits and withdrawals can only be made in Canadian dollars.
No, like all our products it’s designed to be simple and easy to use. And there are no minimums or fees for making a deposit or a withdrawal, which means you can get started with as little as $1. Just remember, with any investment, you should make sure you do your research to understand the risks and only trade with money you’re comfortable losing.
When you sign up using your email address you’ll be added to the waitlist. We can’t say exactly when you’ll reach the top of the list, but we hope to get everyone trading as soon as possible. Want to move up the line? Refer friends and family to skip ahead.