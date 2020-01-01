Manage wealth and build a legacy with a dedicated team of experts when you or your household deposit $500k+ across your Wealthsimple accounts.
Your Wealthsimple advisors will deliver sophisticated financial advice whenever you need it — all at a 0.4% management fee. Our experts have years of experience advising clients of all net worths, including retirees, professionals, and business owners.
We'll design a personalized financial report customized to your goals. Whether that's establishing an income strategy for retirement or preserving wealth for future generations. It includes net worth and cash flow analysis, financial projections, and actions to take.
We'll build you portfolios tailor made for your unique financial goals and exposures. Plus, with individualized asset allocation, tax-loss harvesting, and tax-efficient funds, your accounts are optimized for tax savings.
Travel in style with access to more than 1,000 airline lounges in over 400 cities with a complimentary Priority Pass membership.
Combine your financial and personal wellness with 50% off a Comprehensive Health Plan from Medcan. The package of services gives you comprehensive picture of your health now and any risks you might face in the future.
If you're new to Wealthsimple, you can access the Generation plan by signing up and funding your account with $500,000 or more. If you're an existing client, once your net deposits reach $500,000 you'll automatically be eligible for Generation. We'll send you an email within a week of you crossing the $500,000 mark with more details about the program.
To quality for Wealthsimple Generation, you must have and maintain $500,000 in net deposits in Wealthsimple accounts. However, there's an exception for retirees who are withdrawing as part of their retirement income strategy.
Your dedicated advisor can provide more information about what withdrawals will impact your Generation status.
To qualify for a Generation plan, you must have $500,000 or more in net deposits in Wealthsimple accounts. As long as your net deposits are over $500,000, you'll keep your status, regardless of what the markets do.
Yes! Both you and the other member(s) of your household get the perks of Generation if you have combined net deposits of $500,000 or more across your accounts.
The only benefit that is not applicable across your household is the Priority Pass, which requires each pass holder to have $100,000+ in net deposits.
Medcan's Comprehensive Health Plan helps you optimize your health now and in the future with a range of services. They include: an annual health assessment, diagnostic testing with same day results, on-demand appointments, travel health support, and genetics and genetic counselling.
For more information, read our full FAQ.
Generation members get 50% off the regular price of Medcan's Comprehensive Health Plan bundle. The plan normally costs $4,705. As a Generation plan member, you'll save $2,353. You can pay the remainder of the cost at the time of your appointment.
Your Medcan discount covers you alone. It can't be shared or transferred: as the Generation member, you need to be the person who receives the assessment.
How do I sign up?
When you qualify for Generation, you will receive an email with a link to sign up on Medcan's website within 3 days of your deposits reaching $500k. If you have the Generation plan, but do not believe you've received your Medcan sign up email, please reach out to generation@wealthsimple.com for assistance.
Generation is not available for Wealthsimple for Advisors clients. Wealthsimple for Advisors clients already have a dedicated financial advisor, that meets with you on a regular basis in person.