The simple way to grow your money like the world’s most sophisticated investors.
Basic
Deposit $0 - 100k
Everything you need to invest like an expert
Pay 0.5% management fee
Personalized portfolio
Expert financial advice
Auto-rebalancing
Auto-deposits
Dividend reinvesting
Black
Deposit $100k+
A lower fee and VIP airport lounge access
All Basic plan features
Reduced 0.4% management fee
Financial planning session
Tax loss harvesting
Tax efficient funds
VIP airline lounge access
Generation
Deposit $500k+
Holistic financial planning designed to build a legacy
All Black plan features
In-depth financial planning
Asset location
Dedicated team of advisors
Personalized financial report
Individualized portfolios
50% off Medcan health plan
Savings in fees over 20 years