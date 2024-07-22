Chequing account comparison table disclosure

Data pulled as of July 22, 2024 from leading five banks in Canada excluding promotional rates and youth accounts. Comparison banks' actual interests, fees, and cash back may vary depending on account type and minimum balance. Wealthsimple does not charge ATM fees or FX fees, but transactions are still subject to fee charged by ATM providers or currency conversion from credit card issuers. Wealthsimple's actual interest rate depends on total assets with Wealthsimple. Annualized rate, calculated daily, paid monthly. Subject to change. See here for details.