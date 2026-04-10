Futures trading attracts people for the same reason it intimidates them: leverage. A relatively small amount of capital can control a contract worth tens of thousands of dollars, which means both profits and losses get amplified in ways that stock trading doesn't typically match.

That amplification makes strategy non-negotiable. This guide covers 11 approaches — from straightforward trend following to more complex calendar spreads — along with the risk management principles that keep leveraged positions from turning into account-draining disasters.

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What futures trading strategies actually do

A futures trading strategy is a set of rules that tells you when to enter a trade, when to exit, and how much to risk. The most widely used approaches fall into three categories: trend following (trading in the direction prices are already moving), breakout trading (entering when price pushes past a key level), and spread trading (profiting from price differences between related contracts). Each approach relies on technical analysis and strict risk management to handle the volatility that comes with leveraged positions.

Why do rules matter so much here? Futures contracts use leverage, which means a small price movement creates a much larger gain or loss in your account. Without a clear plan, emotional reactions tend to take over. And emotions rarely lead to consistent results.

How leverage and margin work in futures

When you open a futures position, you don't pay the full contract value upfront. Instead, you post margin — a deposit that might represent 5% to 20% of what the contract controls. So if you're trading a contract worth $100,000, you might put up $10,000.

Here's where it gets interesting. A 1% move in the underlying asset means $1,000 — but that's 10% of your actual capital at risk. The math works identically whether prices move for you or against you.

Initial margin: the deposit required to open a position

Maintenance margin: the minimum balance to keep the position open

Margin call: a demand to add funds when your account drops below maintenance margin

Trend following

Trend following works on a straightforward idea: prices tend to move in sustained directions, and trading with that momentum is often more reliable than trying to predict reversals. Traders identify whether a market is generally rising or falling, then look for spots to join the move.

A common setup uses two moving averages — say, a 20-day and 50-day exponential moving average (EMA). When the shorter average crosses above the longer one, it signals upward momentum. A cross below signals downward momentum. Rather than chasing extended moves, entries typically come on pullbacks toward the averages.

Trend following performs well when markets have clear direction. During choppy, sideways periods, it tends to produce small losses until a new trend emerges.

Breakout trading

Breakout trading targets moments when price moves beyond established boundaries — pushing above resistance or dropping below support (support and resistance).

Not every break is real, though. A price briefly poking above resistance before falling back is a false breakout. Traders often wait for confirmation: a candle closing beyond the level, or a spike in volume.

Stop-loss placement typically sits just inside the broken level. If resistance at $50 breaks and you enter long, your stop might go at $49.50 — close enough to limit damage if the breakout fails, far enough to avoid getting stopped by normal price noise.

Swing point breakouts

Swing point breakouts are a variation that uses zigzag patterns to mark significant turning points. Instead of drawing horizontal lines at obvious round numbers, you're identifying the actual highs and lows where price reversed.

When price breaks above a recent swing high, it suggests buyers have overcome the selling pressure that previously stopped the advance. The entry comes on that break, with a stop below the most recent swing low.

Profit targets often use measured moves — projecting the height of the previous swing onto the breakout point to estimate how far price might travel.

Fibonacci retracement entries

Fibonacci retracements help identify potential entry points during pullbacks within larger trends. After a significant move, prices often retrace a portion of that move before continuing. The 38.2%, 50%, and 61.8% levels frequently act as support or resistance.

In practice: if a contract rallies from $100 to $120, you'd watch for pullbacks to $112.36 (38.2%), $110 (50%), or $107.64 (61.8%) as potential buying opportunities. The setup strengthens when a Fibonacci level aligns with another technical factor — a moving average, previous support, or a round number.

Range trading

Not all markets trend. During consolidation, prices bounce between defined support and resistance levels. Range trading aims to profit from the oscillation — buying near the bottom of the range and selling near the top.

Oscillators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) help confirm entries. When price reaches range support and RSI shows oversold conditions (typically below 30), the setup looks stronger.

The obvious risk: ranges eventually break. Being positioned for a bounce when a breakout occurs can result in significant losses, which is why stops remain essential.

Strategy Market condition Typical holding period Complexity Trend following Trending markets Days to weeks Beginner Breakout trading Transitioning markets Hours to days Beginner Range trading Sideways markets Hours to days Intermediate Fibonacci retracement Trending with pullbacks Days Intermediate Calendar spreads Any Weeks Advanced

Calendar spread trading

Calendar spreads involve buying and selling futures contracts on the same underlying asset but with different expiration dates. Rather than betting on price direction, you're trading the relationship between contract months.

For example, you might buy a December crude oil contract while selling the November contract. Your profit or loss depends on how the price difference between the two contracts changes — not on whether oil prices rise or fall overall.

Calendar spreads typically carry lower margin requirements and reduced directional risk compared to outright positions. They're often used by traders who have a view on how the price relationship between contract months will change, rather than on the outright direction of the market.

Day trading approaches

Day trading means opening and closing all positions within the same session, which eliminates overnight risk entirely. One popular approach is the opening range breakout: mark the high and low of the first 30 to 60 minutes, then trade breaks beyond those levels. The assumption is that early-session direction often persists through the day.

Scalping takes this further, holding positions for seconds or minutes while targeting tiny price movements. Scalping requires direct market access, low commissions, and the ability to read order flow in real time. It's demanding work that doesn't suit everyone's schedule or temperament.

Swing trading for part-time traders

If watching charts all day isn't realistic, swing trading offers an alternative. Positions typically last 2 to 10 days, capturing larger moves while filtering out intraday noise. Analysis happens on daily and 4-hour charts rather than minute-by-minute timeframes.

The trade-off is overnight risk. Prices can gap significantly between sessions based on news or global market movements. Swing traders often use wider stops and smaller position sizes to accommodate that uncertainty.

Building a trading plan that fits

Choosing among approaches depends on personal factors: how much time you can dedicate, your starting capital, and your temperament. Someone who gets anxious watching positions overnight probably won't thrive with swing trading, regardless of how well the approach performs on paper.

Starting with one approach and genuinely learning it tends to produce better results than jumping between methods after every losing trade. A trading journal helps track not just profits and losses but the reasoning behind each trade and whether you followed your rules.

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