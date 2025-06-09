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Your guide to futures trading
New to futures? You're not alone. These nine articles cover everything from how contracts work to how gains are taxed in Canada.
How futures trading works
Futures have their own rules pertaining to margin, leverage, and how positions are managed. These articles get into the mechanics.
How to trade futures
From account types and margin requirements to tick size (we’re talking pricing, not bugs), contract expiry, and rollover, a practical overview to placing and managing futures trades.
Futures margin vs. equity margin
Futures margin is a performance deposit. Equity margin is a loan. Understand the difference before you trade, especially if you're cross-margining.
The foundations of futures
Understanding futures contracts
Every futures contract spells out exactly what's being traded and on what terms. Break down contract specs, margin requirements, pricing, and daily settlement.
Futures vs. options vs. stocks
Three very different ways to trade. Compare risk profiles, capital requirements, obligations, and which instrument might suit your goals.
Putting together a strategy
Without a clear plan, futures trading can be hard to manage. This article walks through 11 commonly used approaches, including when to use each one, how to manage risk, and the most common mistakes that catch new traders off guard.
Mistakes to avoid when trading futures
Over-leveraging, revenge trading, ignoring contract expiry dates — even experienced futures traders make these mistakes. Here's what to watch out for before you start, not after.
Taxes, terms, and other essentials
Canadian taxes and futures trading
Futures profits in Canada are taxed as either capital gains or business income — and the CRA decides which. Learn how each classification works, what you can deduct, and what records to keep.
Glossary of futures terms
Know what margin means in stock trading? It means something different in futures. (So does settlement.) This glossary covers the key terms, so you're not guessing when it counts.
Ready to trade futures?
You've got the knowledge. Now put it to work. Trade futures alongside your stocks, ETFs, and options — all in one place.