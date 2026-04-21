Futures trading is one of the harder games in investing to get right. But the reasons people struggle aren't usually what you'd expect. It's not volatile markets or rotten timing. It's the same handful of avoidable mistakes, showing up again and again.

The pattern is remarkably consistent. Over-leveraging, trading without a plan, letting emotions take the wheel, skipping risk management — these errors show up whether someone's been trading for 6 weeks or 6 years. Below, we'll walk through the most common futures trading mistakes and, more importantly, how to avoid making them yourself.

Why futures traders lose money

Here's the thing about futures trading losses: they aren't always caused by unpredictable markets. They're also caused by over-leveraging, trading without a plan, emotional decision-making, and skipping risk management. The pattern repeats itself across traders of all experience levels, and the losses tend to happen fast because futures contracts amplify everything.

A small price move in futures can produce outsized gains or losses. That's the appeal, but it's also why the margin for error is thinner than with stocks or ETFs. Once you can spot the common mistakes, though, you can start building habits that will help to protect your capital instead of draining it.

Invest your own way Wealthsimple Trade accounts let you choose from 14,000 different stocks and ETFs to suit your needs. Even if they’re weird. (We’ll never judge.) Learn more

Trading without a plan

A trading plan isn't a prediction about where the market is headed. It's a written set of rules that removes real-time decision-making when you're under pressure. Your plan doesn't need to be complicated, but it does need to exist before you place a trade. Writing it down somewhere visible helps.

What your futures trading plan might include

Entry and exit criteria: the specific conditions that trigger a trade

Risk parameters: maximum loss per trade and per day

Position sizing rules: how much capital to allocate per position

Market focus: which futures contracts you'll trade, and which you won't

Time commitment: your trading hours and weekly review schedule

A plan should be specific enough that another person would be able to follow it.

How to stick to your plan when markets get volatile

The hardest time to follow a plan is when markets are moving fast. One practical approach: print your plan and keep it at your trading station. Review it before placing any order or taking any action.

Ignoring risk management

Risk management is a set of rules that determines how much you're willing to lose on any single trade and across your entire account. It's not about avoiding losses entirely — that's impossible. It's about ensuring no single loss or series of losses ends your trading career.

In futures, risk management matters more than in stock trading because leverage means losses compound faster.

The percentage risk rule

A common guideline is to risk no more than 1–2% of the total account capital on any single trade. The math is straightforward: at 1% risk per trade, it would take 50 consecutive losing trades before losing half the account. Compare that to a 10% risk per trade, where it would only take five consecutive losses to lose half the account.

This rule is intended to be applied to the dollar amount at risk (distance from entry to stop-loss multiplied by contract size), not to the margin deposit.

Misunderstanding leverage and margin

Futures offer some of the highest leverage available to retail traders. Being over-leveraged — taking on positions far larger than your account can safely support — is one of the most common structural mistakes.

How leverage amplifies gains and losses

In futures trading, leverage means controlling a large position with a small deposit. Consider a micro crude oil futures contract that controls 100 barrels. At $80/barrel, that's $8,000 in notional value, but the margin requirement to hold the position might be $400–$800, or 5% - 10% of the notional value (depending on market volatility).

A $1 move in crude oil equals a $100 gain or loss. Gains and losses directly impact the margin deposit, so a $100 loss means your deposit would decrease by $100 and you could be required to add funds to the account to meet the initial margin requirement if you've dropped below the maintenance margin. Leverage amplifies losses exactly as much as it amplifies gains.

What triggers a margin call

A margin call is a demand from the broker to deposit additional funds because account equity has fallen below the maintenance margin level. The sequence goes like this: price moves against the position, account equity falls below maintenance margin, the broker issues a margin call, and the trader either deposits funds or the broker liquidates the position.

Margin calls are not warnings. They're urgent demands, and failure to respond results in forced liquidation, often at an unfavourable price.

Letting emotions drive trading decisions

Futures trading is psychologically intense. High leverage, fast price movements, and real money at risk create acute emotional pressure. Emotional decisions are almost always reactive rather than analytical, and reactive decisions tend to be wrong.

Recognising revenge trading

Revenge trading means placing impulsive trades immediately after a loss in an attempt to recover the money quickly. It compounds losses because the trader isn't following their plan, is emotionally compromised, and is often increasing position size to "make it back faster."

Warning signs include entering a trade within minutes of a loss without a clear setup, increasing position size after a losing trade, or feeling angry while trading. One approach: implement a mandatory cooling-off rule — no new trades for a set period (say, 30 minutes or the rest of the session) after hitting your daily loss limit.

When to step away from the screen

Frustration after losses, euphoria after wins, anxiety during high-volatility periods, boredom during slow sessions — all of these emotional states impair trading judgment. Defining in advance the conditions under which you'll stop trading for the day can help.

Stepping away isn't a failure. It's a risk management decision.

Overtrading and poor position sizing

Overtrading means placing trades that don't meet your plan's criteria, driven by the need to be active rather than by genuine opportunity. A disciplined day trader who takes 10 well-planned trades isn't overtrading. A trader who takes 30 marginal trades out of boredom is.

Signs you might be overtrading:

Trading during slow market periods rather than waiting for a setup

Increasing position sizes after a loss to try to recover faster

Ignoring your own trading plan criteria to enter a trade that "feels right"

Feeling unable to sit out a session without placing at least one trade

Fewer, higher-conviction trades typically produce better results than many marginal ones, because each trade carries transaction costs and psychological energy.

Not understanding contract specifications

Every futures contract is a standardized legal agreement with specific terms. Trading without understanding those terms is a structural error, not a market error.

Contract size and tick value

A tick is the minimum price increment a futures contract can move. Tick value is the dollar amount that one tick movement represents in profit or loss.

For example, a contract with a tick size of 0.25 and a tick value of $12.50 means every quarter-point move equals $12.50 per contract. Misunderstanding tick value leads directly to position sizing errors — a trader who thinks they're risking $100 may actually be risking $500.

Expiration dates and rollover

Unlike stocks, futures contracts have a fixed expiration date. At expiration, the contract settles — either in cash or through physical delivery of the underlying asset.

As a contract approaches expiration, trading volume migrates to the next contract month, leaving the near-term contract with wide bid-ask spreads and poor fills. For physically-settled contracts (crude oil, corn), holding through expiration can result in being obligated to take or make delivery of the underlying commodity.

Rollover is the process of closing a position in the expiring contract and opening an equivalent position in the next active contract month. When volume in the front month begins declining significantly, it could be time to roll.

Overnight gap risk and limit up/limit down rules

Futures markets trade nearly 24 hours a day, but not all hours carry equal risk.

Overnight gap risk is the danger that significant news — economic data, geopolitical events, central bank announcements — is released while markets are thinly traded, causing prices to open substantially higher or lower than the previous close.

Then there are limit up and limit down rules, a futures-specific mechanism many retail traders don't know about. Exchanges impose daily price limits on many contracts — the maximum amount a contract's price can move up or down from the previous day's settlement price. When a contract hits its limit, trading is artificially restricted.

The risk: if a market moves to limit down, a trader with a long position may be unable to exit because there are no buyers at any price within the limit. Stop-loss orders don't guarantee execution if a market locks limit.

Ignoring economic news and market conditions

Futures prices respond immediately — and often violently — to economic data releases, central bank decisions, and geopolitical events. Traders who are unaware of the economic calendar risk entering positions just before a high-impact release.

Examples of events you may want to monitor:

Central bank interest rate decisions (Bank of Canada, U.S. Federal Reserve)

Employment reports (U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls, Canadian Labour Force Survey)

Inflation data (CPI releases in Canada and the U.S.)

Commodity inventory reports (EIA crude oil inventory, USDA crop reports)

Checking the economic calendar every morning before the session — and avoiding new positions in the 30 minutes before a high-impact release — can help reduce surprise losses.

Skipping trade reviews and failing to learn

Improvement in trading requires deliberate reflection, not just more trading. Many traders focus exclusively on profit/loss and never examine the quality of their decision-making.

A trading journal helps. For every trade, consider recording the entry and exit price and time, the specific setup that triggered the trade, position size and the dollar amount at risk, your emotional state at the time, and whether you followed your plan.

The journal's value is in revealing patterns over time. Recurring errors — exiting winners too early, moving stops — only become visible when documented.

What successful futures traders do differently

Successful traders develop their own market analysis framework and trust it. They use external information — news, research, other traders' views — as inputs to their own analysis, not as substitutes for it.

They treat every loss as data, review their journals regularly, and remain open to adjusting their approach when evidence suggests it isn't working. And they wait for high-quality setups that meet all their criteria, sitting out sessions when no such setups exist.

The traders who last aren't necessarily the most talented. They're the most consistent.