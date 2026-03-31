Futures trading lets you bet on where prices are headed — without actually owning the underlying asset. It's how airlines lock in fuel costs, farmers guarantee crop prices, and speculators try to profit from market swings in everything from crude oil to the S&P 500.

But futures aren't stocks, and the mechanics work quite differently. Leverage amplifies both gains and losses, contracts expire on fixed dates, and margin calls can force you out of positions at the worst possible time. This guide covers how futures contracts work, the risks involved, and what it takes to get started.

What are futures contracts?

Futures trading involves buying or selling standardized, exchange-traded contracts that creates an obligation between two parties to buy or sell an asset — like commodities, stock indexes, or currencies — at a predetermined price on a specified future date. Unlike buying stocks, where you own a piece of a company, futures let you speculate on price movements without ever owning the underlying asset. And here's the part that makes futures both appealing and risky: you can control large positions with a relatively small amount of capital, thanks to leverage.

So what exactly is a futures contract? Think of it as a binding agreement. One party agrees to buy, the other agrees to sell, and both lock in the price today for a transaction that will happen weeks or months down the road. The "future" in futures refers to that settlement date.

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Every futures contract is standardized by the exchange where it trades. That means the exchange defines the underlying asset, quantity, quality, settlement type, and delivery date. You're not negotiating custom terms with each counterparty — and that standardization is what makes futures liquid trade.

Key components of a futures contract

Each contract spells out several critical details:

Underlying asset: what's being traded (crude oil, gold, S&P 500 index, etc.)

Contract size: the quantity per contract (for example, 1,000 barrels of oil)

Tick size: the minimum price movement and its dollar value

Expiration date: when the contract settles

Settlement method: cash settlement or physical delivery of the asset

Margin per contract: the deposit you need in your account to open and hold a futures position

Futures vs. stocks

If you've traded stocks before, futures work quite differently. When you buy a stock, you own a piece of a company. When you buy a futures contract, you own an obligation — not the underlying asset itself.

Feature Stocks Futures Ownership Yes, partial company ownership No, contractual obligation only Expiration None Yes, contracts expire Leverage Limited ( margin accounts Significant (2x - 90x of contract value) Trading hours Market hours only Nearly 24 hours, 5-6 days/week Short selling Requires borrowing shares No restrictions

How futures trading works

Futures trade on regulated exchanges like the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). You don't trade directly with another person. Instead, a clearinghouse sits in the middle, becoming the buyer to every seller and the seller to every buyer.

Why does that matter? Because it eliminates counterparty risk. You don't have to worry whether the person on the other side of your trade will honour their obligation — the clearinghouse guarantees every contract.

Here's another key difference from stocks: futures positions are marked-to-market daily. That means profits and losses settle at the end of each trading session based on the current market price. If your position gains value, cash is credited to your account. If it loses value, cash is debited. This daily settlement continues until you close your position or the contract expires.

Long and short positions

Going "long" means buying a futures contract, betting the price will rise. Going "short" means selling a futures contract, betting the price will fall.

Unlike stocks, where shorting requires borrowing shares and paying interest, futures traders can go short as easily as going long. There are no restrictions or extra steps involved.

Here's a quick example: say you buy one E-mini KALE futures contract when the index is trading at 4,500 points — that's the current value of the index itself, not a dollar amount. Each point movement in the index is worth $50, a fixed value set by the exchange. If you sell the contract at 4,520, you've gained 20 points. Multiply that by $50 per point, and you've made $1,000 in profit. If the index had dropped to 4,480 instead, that same math works against you — a $1,000 loss.

Understanding leverage and margin

Leverage is what makes futures trading both appealing and risky. Rather than paying the full value of a contract upfront, traders deposit a fraction — typically 3-12% — called margin. This isn't a down payment or a loan. It's a performance bond, ensuring you can cover potential losses.

If you're trading a contract worth $100,000, you might only need $5,000 in margin. That gives you 20:1 leverage which means a 1% move in the value of the underlying asset creates a 20% change in your account equity. The math works in your favour when prices move your way. When they don't, losses add up quickly - the higher the leverage, the higher the risk.

Initial margin vs. maintenance margin

Initial margin is what you deposit to open a position. Maintenance margin is the minimum equity you need to keep the position open.

If your account falls below maintenance margin due to losses, you'll receive a margin call. For example, if the initial margin is $6,000 and maintenance margin is $5,000, your account can absorb $1,000 in losses before triggering a margin call. Once triggered, you'll need to deposit additional funds or your broker may liquidate your position.

Why leverage cuts both ways

The same leverage that amplifies gains also amplifies losses. A 5% adverse move in the value of the asset on a 20:1 leveraged position wipes out your entire margin. In volatile markets, losses can exceed your initial deposit — meaning you could owe your broker money.

This is why risk management isn't optional in futures trading. Position sizing, stop-loss orders, and maintaining account equity well above margin requirements are all part of managing that risk.

Types of futures markets

Futures markets span a wide range of asset classes, each with distinct characteristics.

Commodity futures

Agricultural commodities like corn, wheat, and soybeans were among the first futures contracts, helping farmers lock in prices before harvest. Energy futures — crude oil, natural gas, gasoline — are heavily influenced by geopolitical events and supply disruptions. Metals futures include gold (often used as an inflation hedge), silver, and industrial metals like copper.

Financial futures

Stock index futures, such as the E-mini S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100, let traders speculate on broad market movements without buying individual stocks. Currency futures allow trading in major pairs like EUR/USD or CAD/USD. Interest rate futures, including Treasury bonds and SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate), are used by institutions to hedge borrowing costs.

Cryptocurrency futures

Bitcoin and Ethereum futures now trade on regulated exchanges like the CME. These contracts offer exposure to crypto price movements without the complexities of holding digital assets directly. However, volatility tends to be significantly higher than traditional futures markets.

Why people trade futures

Futures serve two primary purposes: hedging and speculation.

Hedgers use futures to manage business risk. An airline might buy crude oil futures to lock in fuel costs. A wheat farmer might sell futures to guarantee a price before harvest. Hedgers aren't trying to profit from price movements — they're trying to reduce uncertainty.

Speculators aim to profit from price changes. They provide liquidity to hedgers and accept the price risk that hedgers want to offload. Without speculators, futures markets would be far less efficient.

For individual traders, futures offer several characteristics that differ from stock trading: leverage for capital efficiency, the ability to profit in falling markets, extended trading hours, and access to asset classes beyond equities.

Futures trading hours

Unlike stock markets with fixed hours, futures trade nearly around the clock. That said, there is a generally accepted one-hour window of no trading from 5pm-6pm. On most futures venues the trading day changes at 5pm (i.e. the exchange "midnight").

This extended access lets traders react to overnight news — economic data releases, geopolitical events, earnings announcements — rather than waiting for markets to open. However, liquidity varies throughout the day. The most active trading typically occurs during regular U.S. market hours, while overnight sessions may have wider bid-ask spreads.

How to start trading futures

Getting started involves several steps. Rushing through them often leads to expensive lessons.

1. Build foundational knowledge

Before risking capital, it helps to understand how contracts work, what margin means, and how leverage affects risk. The CME, The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and National Futures Association (NFA) offer free educational resources.

2. Choose a futures broker

Compare commission structures, margin rates, platform quality, and customer support. Some brokers cater to active traders with low per-contract fees; others offer more guidance for beginners.

3. Start small

When you're ready for live trading, beginning with minimal position sizes in liquid markets can help limit early losses. Micro E-mini contracts, for example, are one-tenth the size of standard E-minis — a more forgiving way to learn. Tracking every trade and reviewing decisions regularly can help identify patterns over time.

Risks and risk management

Futures trading carries substantial risk. Understanding the specific risks involved — and having a plan to manage them — is part of the process.

Leverage risk: losses can exceed your initial investment, and a margin call can force you to deposit more funds or close positions at an unfavourable time

Volatility risk: futures prices can move sharply on economic data, earnings, or geopolitical events, and overnight gaps can blow through stop-loss orders

Liquidity risk: less popular contracts may have wide bid-ask spreads, making it costly to enter and exit positions

Common risk management approaches include position sizing (risking a small percentage of your account per trade), stop-loss orders, and maintaining account equity well above margin requirements.

Regulatory framework

In Canada, futures trading falls under provincial securities regulators, exchange market-regulation teams, and Self Regulatory Organizations (SROs). In the U.S., the CFTC regulates futures markets, while the NFA provides self-regulatory oversight. These bodies work to prevent fraud, ensure market integrity, and protect investors.

Costs of futures trading

Trading costs extend beyond commissions and regulatory fees:

Commissions: typically $0.25 to $5.00 per contract, per side

Exchange fees: charged by the exchange for each trade

Data fees: real-time quotes often require a monthly subscription

Slippage: the difference between your expected price and actual fill price

For active traders, costs add up. An approach that looks profitable on paper may break even or lose money once all costs are factored in.

Is futures trading right for you?

Futures trading offers characteristics that stock trading doesn't — leverage, extended hours, easy short selling, and access to commodities and currencies. But those same features create risks that can quickly overwhelm unprepared traders.

If you're considering futures, starting with education, practising in simulation, and beginning live trading with capital you can afford to lose are all reasonable steps. The learning curve is steep, and patience tends to pay off more than rushing in.

For many investors, a diversified portfolio of stocks and ETFs may be a more appropriate path to long-term wealth building. Futures can play a role for those with the time, capital, and risk tolerance to trade actively — but they're not a shortcut to easy profits.