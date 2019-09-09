Our low-risk investment account is a perfect place for your extra cash with returns 18x higher than the national savings account average.
A smarter way to save with annual yields 18 times higher than the FDIC national savings account average. Plus, no introductory rates, limited-time offers or expiries.
Wealthsimple Save is a perfect place to invest money for emergency expenses, a down payment, or your next vacation. And it integrates seamlessly with your other Wealthsimple accounts on our website and mobile app.
Unlimited free transactions: Never pay fees for transfers or withdrawals
No account minimum: Start with as little as $1
No low balance fees: No penalties ever
Over 175k and counting - More than 175,000 people trust Wealthsimple to manage their money
Everything is encrypted - We use state-of-the-art data encryption when handling your financial information and two-factor authentication (2FA) protection
Insurance and protection - All of our accounts are protected by the Securities Investor Protection Corp up to $500k in the case of our insolvency
Powerful backing - Wealthsimple is backed by $200M in investment from some of the world's largest financial institutions
Your security and trust are important to us. We're committed to protecting your account with the highest standards of security available.
Basic
Deposit $0-100k
Everything you need to invest like an expert
Wealthsimple Invest – 0.5% fee
Wealthsimple Save – 1.66% annual yield
Personalized portfolio
Expert financial advice
Auto-rebalancing
Auto-deposits
Dividend reinvesting
Black
Deposit $100k+
A lower fee and VIP airport lounge access
All Basic plan features
Reduced 0.4% management fee
Financial planning session
VIP airline lounge access
Generation
Deposit $500k+
Holistic financial planning designed to build a legacy
All Black plan features
Dedicated team of advisors
Asset location
In-depth financial planning
Individualized portfolios
Yes, and we won't charge you for any withdrawals. It can take up to 3 business days to withdraw your Wealthsimple Save contributions. We're constantly working on improving the speed of withdraws so you can have access to your money faster.
Wealthsimple Save accounts are covered by SIPC insurance up to $500,000 with principal and returns combined.
When you invest with Wealthsimple your assets are held in custody with our brokerage partners at Apex Clearing Corporation, a clearing services firm. Apex is a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corp (SIPC), which is the non-profit organization that protects the customers of brokers or dealers from loss in case of financial failure of the broker or dealer.
SIPC insures investments up to $500,000 in securities for each type of account you hold with Wealthsimple in case of any failure or default by our brokerage partner. Your investments with Wealthsimple Save will be protected up to $500,000, and you will also have access to additional coverage beyond that if required.
Not yet. Right now, you can use a Wealthsimple Save portfolio in a personal account.
Wealthsimple Save deposits don't count toward assets managed free because you are charged a different fee than your investment accounts. Deposits to Wealthsimple Save do count toward Wealthsimple Black status. You can learn more about how to qualify for Wealthsimple Black here.