What is Wealthsimple Save?

Wealthsimple Save is a perfect parking spot for money you’re going to need soon. Every financial toolkit should include retirement investments to provide for stuff way in the future — Disney trips with the grandkids, retirement home shuffleboard dues, etc. You also need a checking account to buy your lunch and pay your electric bill. But where do you put the money that you don’t need to pay bills today, but need soon enough that you don’t want to risk the volatility of investing it?

Money for your epic Africa safari, your big wedding, the down payment on an apartment or any big purchase you’re planning within the next three years. Banks call these cozy little cash safe houses savings accounts, but we’ve named our version Wealthsimple Save, because you’re way too smart to put your money in a bank, where it will either earn almost no interest, no interest at all, or even in some egregious cases cost you money. Wealthsimple Save is way better than anything banks offer.

First off, it’s easy to understand — we offer a guaranteed net interest rate of at least 1% for the life of the account. There are no account minimums, no introductory interest rates that will evaporate after a few months, no transaction fees and the FDIC guarantees every account up to $100,000 in the unlikely event that Wealthsimple is vaporized by a falling piece of space junk. Plus, any amount you put in Wealthsimple Save will count towards the $100,000 account balance required to achieve Wealthsimple Black status, with its reduced management fees on investment accounts as well as cushy perks like entry into 1,000 airport lounges worldwide. It’s easy to open, and just as easy to link to your bank checking account.

