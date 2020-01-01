Finance isn’t just a word, it’s a profession, an industry and a way to make money sound intimidating. But the principles of finance are actually pretty simple. Educate yourself on them, and you’ll be on your way to mastering the art of money.
How to Make a Budget
10 min read
It's never too late to learn one of the most essential life skills: making and sticking to a budget. Let us show you how to budget like a champion.
How to Switch Banks
4 min read
If your current bank isn’t meeting your needs, it’s time for a change. These steps will teach you how to switch banks.
What’s a good credit score?
1 min read
Here’s the simple, three-digit answer you’re likely seeking. Anything above 700 is considered a “good” credit score.
How To Make Money Online
19 min read
Making extra money used to require working nights at the mall and spending your Saturday nights babysitting someone else’s kids. While those methods are awesome, there’s a new, potentially easier and faster way to make money: online.
The Ultimate Guide to Money Management
13 min read
Managing your money is deceptively difficult. Even those with a lot of it can easily put themselves in a financial hole. And those who struggle to make ends meet have an even more difficult time making sure all their needs—both current and future—are covered.
Learn more about finance
Frugality: Explanation & Top Frugal Living Tips
9 min read
In a world where prices are increasing and wages are stagnating, making extra money or having a side hustle is a major topic right now. It seems like almost everyone has something they do on top of their day job.
How is your credit score determined?
1 min read
In short, it's determined using FICO's “predictive analytics.” Find out more below.
What is Equity? Definition & Example
6 min read
Equity is an important factor in determining the financial health of a company. Here’s what it means, and how it’s calculated.
What is Net Income?
7 min read
Net income is revenue minus expenses, interest, and taxes. Here’s what you need to know about net income and why businesses and individuals pay close attention to it.
Best Budget Apps for 2020
6 min read
Budgeting isn’t easy. These apps attempt to make the effort as accessible and painless as possible.
What is CAGR? Definition & Explanation
7 min read
CAGR stands for compound annual growth rate. It serves as a means to calculate the compound growth rate of an investment or a portfolio from a beginning to an endpoint in time.