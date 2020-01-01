Finance

Finance isn’t just a word, it’s a profession, an industry and a way to make money sound intimidating. But the principles of finance are actually pretty simple. Educate yourself on them, and you’ll be in your way to mastering the art of money.

How to Make a Budget

By Luisa Rollenhagen

10 min read

It's never too late to learn one of the most essential life skills: making and sticking to a budget. Let us show you how to budget like a champion.

How to Switch Banks

By Dennis Hammer

4 min read

If your current bank isn’t meeting your needs, it’s time for a change. These steps will teach you how to switch banks.

What’s a good credit score?

By Andrew Goldman

1 min read

Here’s the simple, three-digit answer you’re likely seeking. Anything above 700 is considered a “good” credit score.

How To Make Money Online

By Danielle Kubes

19 min read

Making extra money used to require working nights at the mall and spending your Saturday nights babysitting someone else’s kids. While those methods are awesome, there’s a new, potentially easier and faster way to make money: online.

The Ultimate Guide to Money Management

By Katherine Gustafson

13 min read

Managing your money is deceptively difficult. Even those with a lot of it can easily put themselves in a financial hole. And those who struggle to make ends meet have an even more difficult time making sure all their needs—both current and future—are covered.

How to Prepare for a Recession

By Katherine Gustafson

7 min read

While we like to talk about “the economy” as if it’s a static entity, it’s actually more like a living, changing ecosystem. It fluctuates unpredictably, sometimes wildly, and can look very different from one year to the next.

Automating Your Finances

We'll show you how to automate your finances so that you never find yourself choosing between a new pair of shoes or funding your future.

Retirement Calculator

Our free retirement calculator will help you understand how much you’ll need to save for retirement. Get started by telling us about your current financial picture.

The Ultimate Guide to Credit Scores in Canada

By Andrew Goldman

7 min read

A credit score, also referred to as a FICO or Beacon score, or is a number that corresponds to any Canadian like yourself who’s ever made any kind of transaction using credit. Find out everything you need to know below.

Frugality: Explanation & Top Frugal Living Tips

By Zina Kumok

9 min read

In a world where prices are increasing and wages are stagnating, making extra money or having a side hustle is a major topic right now. It seems like almost everyone has something they do on top of their day job.

What is Equity? Definition & Example

By Luisa Rollenhagen

6 min read

Equity is an important factor in determining the financial health of a company. Here’s what it means, and how it’s calculated.

TFSA Limit By Year From 2009-2020

By Andrew Goldman

4 min read

Curious to know the TFSA limit for this year or any year since 2009. We got 'em all plus other important information about limits.

Priority Pass Membership Plans & Lounges 2020 Guide

By Luisa Rollenhagen

8 min read

Features, benefits, photos and more. Find out how to get Priority Pass for free. See the lounges in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal.

What is Net Income?

By Ryan O'Leary

7 min read

Net income is revenue minus expenses, interest, and taxes. Here’s what you need to know about net income and why businesses and individuals pay close attention to it.