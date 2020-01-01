How we work
We believe that access to financial freedom is a fundamental human right. Our mission is to make sure everyone has the opportunity to exercise that right by making simple, sophisticated, and affordable financial products.
Backed by some of the biggest names in finance and tech, we're growing quickly and globally. We work collaboratively to build the best possible experience for our clients. You won't find meeting-packed days or red tape, and we don't over-engineer our product or processes. Everyone is a maker, and we take things from start to finish quickly.
We're committed to building an actively inclusive environment, where everyone can be themselves and know their voices will be heard. And we don't accept the status quo. If you want to fix or improve something — go for it! We go above and beyond and encourage each other to do the best work of our lives.
Our values
Wealthsimple believes access to financial freedom is a human right. Here's how we plan to bring it to everyone.
Our offices
“My work at Wealthsimple has a clear and direct impact on our clients. I know the things I work on make a difference in people's lives.”
— Eric Jimenez, software developer
“I get to work with the best of the best — the team has an infectious zeal to help our clients achieve financial freedom.”
— Senna Ma, Client Success
“I feel truly supported to start the kind of projects that I've wanted to build my whole career. There's a sense of trust and ownership here, and it shows in our work.”
— Eric Akaoka, product designer
Milestones
2018
voted Best Workplace
2x
Webby Award Winner
200M
investment from the Power Financial Group and Allianz X
200+
employees
175k+
clients
Benefits at Wealthsimple
If you read our Culture Manual, you know that we believe in taking care of each other. Here are some of the ways we do that: