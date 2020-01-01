Saving

Saving isn’t an accident, it’s a skill. It’s also the bedrock of having a killer financial plan. We’ll help you learn how to do it better, and how to put your savings to work once you’ve socked something away.

How To Save Money - Top Saving Tips

By Lisa MacColl

17 min read

You're wondering how to save money. It can be tough, but we have all the tips and tactics you need to get started saving money.

How to create a savings plan

By Andrew Goldman

4 min read

Find out how to create a solid savings plan. Foolproof advice to help you get your nest egg started and plan for Future You.

The 52 Week Money Challenge

By Ryan O'Leary

6 min read

Find out how to follow the 52 week money challenge and other money challenges to help you save or invest.

Wealthsimple is investing on autopilot.

Other resources

Saving vs. Investing Class

There's a time for saving and a time for investing. Learn how to make each strategy work for you.

Learn More About Saving

See all

How To Save Money - Top Saving Tips

By Lisa MacColl

17 min read

You're wondering how to save money. It can be tough, but we have all the tips and tactics you need to get started saving money.

Emergency Funds: What, Why & How Much

By Andrew Goldman

6 min read

Even if you’re subsisting on £.30 packages of ramen, you still gotta have a kitchen in which you can prepare it. This is where the Emergency Fund steps up and saves the day.

How to save up for a car

By Andrew Goldman

5 min read

Vroom vroom, you future auto buyer, you. We've got the resources you'll need to get enough money together to get behind the wheel of your dream car.

How to save for vacation

By Andrew Goldman

4 min read

Pack your bags, you future vacation taker, you. We've got the perfect resource to save enough money for that getaway you've been plotting.

How to save for a wedding

By Andrew Goldman

4 min read

Getting married? Fantastic. Got something borrowed? Something blue? The thousands it will cost to entertain friends and family? No? Help is here.

How to Save for a House

By Luisa Rollenhagen

10 min read

Advice, tips and tricks you need to save for your dream home. Find out how to save for a downpayment and a house itself.