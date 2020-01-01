Finance

Finance isn’t just a word, it’s a profession, an industry and a way to make money sound intimidating. But the principles of finance are actually pretty simple. Educate yourself on them, and you’ll be on your way to mastering the art of money.

How to Make a Budget

By Luisa Rollenhagen

10 min read

It's never too late to learn one of the most essential life skills: making and sticking to a budget. Let us show you how to budget like a champion.

What’s a good credit score?

By Andrew Goldman

1 min read

950 is a good score. As is 690. Come to think of it, 4 is quite good too. Confusing? Allow us to explain.

How To Make Money Online

By Danielle Kubes

18 min read

Making extra money used to require working nights at the mall and spending your Saturday nights babysitting someone else’s kids. While those methods are awesome, there’s a new, potentially easier and faster way to make money: online.

The Ultimate Guide to Money Management

By Katherine Gustafson

13 min read

Managing your money is deceptively difficult. Even those with a lot of it can easily put themselves in a financial hole. And those who struggle to make ends meet have an even more difficult time making sure all their needs—both current and future—are covered.

How to Prepare for a Recession

By Katherine Gustafson

7 min read

While we like to talk about “the economy” as if it’s a static entity, it’s actually more like a living, changing ecosystem. It fluctuates unpredictably, sometimes wildly, and can look very different from one year to the next.

Automating Your Finances

We'll show you how to automate your finances so that you never find yourself choosing between a new pair of shoes or funding your future.

Frugality: Explanation & Top Frugal Living Tips

By Zina Kumok

9 min read

In a world where prices are increasing and wages are stagnating, making extra money or having a side hustle is a major topic right now. It seems like almost everyone has something they do on top of their day job.

What is Equity? Definition & Example

By Luisa Rollenhagen

6 min read

Equity is an important factor in determining the financial health of a company. Here’s what it means, and how it’s calculated.

What is Net Income?

By Ryan O'Leary

7 min read

Net income is revenue minus expenses, interest, and taxes. Here’s what you need to know about net income and why businesses and individuals pay close attention to it.

Best Budget Apps for 2020

By Luisa Rollenhagen

6 min read

Budgeting isn’t easy. These apps attempt to make the effort as accessible and painless as possible.

What is CAGR? Definition & Explanation

By Roger Wohlner

7 min read

CAGR stands for compound annual growth rate. It serves as a means to calculate the compound growth rate of an investment or a portfolio from a beginning to an endpoint in time.

Liquidity - Definition & Ratios

By Dennis Hammer

7 min read

Liquidity is the ability to pay short-term financial obligations. Essentially, it explains how easily you can turn your assets into cash.