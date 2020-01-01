Finance isn’t just a word, it’s a profession, an industry and a way to make money sound intimidating. But the principles of finance are actually pretty simple. Educate yourself on them, and you’ll be on your way to mastering the art of money.

How to Make a Budget 10 min read It's never too late to learn one of the most essential life skills: making and sticking to a budget. Let us show you how to budget like a champion.

What’s a good credit score? 1 min read 950 is a good score. As is 690. Come to think of it, 4 is quite good too. Confusing? Allow us to explain.

How To Make Money Online 18 min read Making extra money used to require working nights at the mall and spending your Saturday nights babysitting someone else’s kids. While those methods are awesome, there’s a new, potentially easier and faster way to make money: online.

The Ultimate Guide to Money Management 13 min read Managing your money is deceptively difficult. Even those with a lot of it can easily put themselves in a financial hole. And those who struggle to make ends meet have an even more difficult time making sure all their needs—both current and future—are covered.