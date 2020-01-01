Statement of Commitment

Our statement of commitment to the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA).

Wealthsimple is on a mission to help everyone achieve financial freedom by providing products and advice that are accessible and affordable. We take financial services that are often confusing, opaque, and expensive and make them simple, transparent, and low-cost.

We are committed to providing a barrier-free and integrated environment so that everyone has equal access to Wealthsimple’s products and services. By providing a barrier-free environment, we treat all people in a way that allows them to maintain their dignity and independence.

We’re committed to meeting the needs of people with disabilities, and will ensure that we comply with the standards under the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) in a timely fashion.