Statement of Commitment

Our statement of commitment to the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA).

Wealthsimple is on a mission to help everyone achieve financial freedom by providing products and advice that are accessible and affordable. We take financial services that are often confusing, opaque, and expensive and make them simple, transparent, and low-cost.

We are committed to providing a barrier-free and integrated environment so that everyone has equal access to Wealthsimple’s products and services. By providing a barrier-free environment, we treat all people in a way that allows them to maintain their dignity and independence.

We’re committed to meeting the needs of people with disabilities, and will ensure that we comply with the standards under the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) in a timely fashion.

Products
Resources
About

We're building the world's most human financial company.

Wealthsimple UK Ltd. is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (Firm Ref No. 747883). Wealthsimple UK Ltd. is a limited company registered in England (Company No.10154561) and its registered office is 3rd Floor, 20 Grosvenor Pl, Belgravia, London SW1X 7HN. By using this website, you accept our Website Terms and Privacy Policy. Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple UK Ltd.

With investment, your capital is at risk. The value of your portfolio with Wealthsimple can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you invest. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Any historical returns, expected returns, or probability projections may not reflect actual future performance. The tax treatment of a Stocks and Shares ISA and a Wealthsimple Pension depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future. You should seek financial advice if you are unsure about investing.