Skip to main content

BMO Discount Bond Index ETF (ZDB)

$14.20CAD

+$14.20 (+1,420.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About ZDB

BMO Discount Bond Index ETF has been designed to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the FTSE Canada Universe Discount Bond Index, net of expenses

$0.00

Popular on Wealthsimple

    Investing on autopilot

    Invest in an intelligent portfolio of low-fee funds that are designed to meet your financial goals.

    • Low Fees - Pay an annual management fee of 0.50% (or 0.40% for accounts over $100K)

    • Stay on track - We'll instantly rebalance your portfolio and put your stock dividends back to work, earning you more

    • Human advice - Our advisors will deliver sophisticated financial advice whenever you need it.

    • Easy access - Manage your accounts from anywhere with our award-winning website and mobile app

    Start investing in 5 minutes

    1. Answer a few questions about your goals and risk tolerance
    2. We'll recommend a portfolio that's right for you
    3. Connect your bank account and make a deposit

    By clicking “Create account”, you agree to Wealthsimple’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.