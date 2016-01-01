Skip to main content

Telus Corp. (T)

$27.91CAD

+$27.91 (+2,791.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About T

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences–TELUS International (DLCX). The TTech segment includes network revenues and equipment sales arising from mobile technologies, data revenues, healthcare software and technology solutions, voice and other telecommunications services revenues, and equipment sales. The DLCX segment is composed of digital customer experience and digital-enablement transformation solutions, including artificial intelligence and content management solutions, provided by TELUS International. The company was founded on October 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

CEO

Darren Entwistle, MBA

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

90.8K

Revenue (TTM)

17.3B

Gross Profit

Earnings

Cash

$382M

Debt

$21.9B

T related news

    Popular on Wealthsimple

      Commission-free stock trading

      Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.

      Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.

      • Unlimited trades, all commission-free

      • No account minimum means you can get started with as little as $1

      • No jargon, and no paperwork

      • Search and track stocks easily with your watchlist

      • Buy and sell stocks with just a few taps

      Start trading in 5 minutes

      1. Download the Wealthsimple Trade mobile app
      2. Securely connect your bank account to deposit funds
      3. Buy and sell stocks with $0 commission fees

      By clicking “Create account”, you agree to Wealthsimple’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.