TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences–TELUS International (DLCX). The TTech segment includes network revenues and equipment sales arising from mobile technologies, data revenues, healthcare software and technology solutions, voice and other telecommunications services revenues, and equipment sales. The DLCX segment is composed of digital customer experience and digital-enablement transformation solutions, including artificial intelligence and content management solutions, provided by TELUS International. The company was founded on October 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

CEO Darren Entwistle, MBA Headquarters Canada Employees 90.8K Revenue (TTM) 17.3B Gross Profit Earnings Cash $382M Debt $21.9B