Telus Corp. (T)
$27.91CAD
+$27.91 (+2,791.00%)
Details
$28.24
$28.24
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$28.28
$28.28
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$27.90
$27.90
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
40.2B
40.2B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.Learn more
21.09
21.09
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.Learn more
$34.65
$34.65
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$27.26
$27.26
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
691K
691K
The total number of shares bought and sold.
1.34
1.34
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.Learn more
About T
TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences–TELUS International (DLCX). The TTech segment includes network revenues and equipment sales arising from mobile technologies, data revenues, healthcare software and technology solutions, voice and other telecommunications services revenues, and equipment sales. The DLCX segment is composed of digital customer experience and digital-enablement transformation solutions, including artificial intelligence and content management solutions, provided by TELUS International. The company was founded on October 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
CEO
Darren Entwistle, MBA
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
90.8K
Revenue (TTM)
17.3B
Gross Profit
Earnings
Cash
$382M
Debt
$21.9B
T related news
Popular on Wealthsimple
Commission-free stock trading
Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.
Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.
Unlimited trades, all commission-free
No account minimum means you can get started with as little as $1
No jargon, and no paperwork
Search and track stocks easily with your watchlist
Buy and sell stocks with just a few taps
Start trading in 5 minutes
- Download the Wealthsimple Trade mobile app
- Securely connect your bank account to deposit funds
- Buy and sell stocks with $0 commission fees