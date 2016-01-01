Skip to main content

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI)

$1.22CAD

+$1.22 (+122.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About OGI

OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. engages in the production and sale of medical marijuana. It focuses on producing cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers. The firm's brands include Adult Recreational and Medical. The company was founded on July 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Moncton, Canada.

CEO

Beena G. Goldenberg

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

Revenue (TTM)

125M

Gross Profit

Earnings

Cash

$127M

Debt

$7.59M

      Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.

