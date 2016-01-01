About OGI

OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. engages in the production and sale of medical marijuana. It focuses on producing cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers. The firm's brands include Adult Recreational and Medical. The company was founded on July 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Moncton, Canada.

CEO Beena G. Goldenberg Headquarters Canada Employees Revenue (TTM) 125M Gross Profit Earnings Cash $127M Debt $7.59M