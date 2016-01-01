Enbridge Inc (ENB)
$51.67CAD
+$51.67 (+5,167.00%)
Details
$52.81
$52.81
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$52.85
$52.85
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$51.48
$51.48
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
107B
107B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.Learn more
21.92
21.92
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.Learn more
$59.69
$59.69
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$46.88
$46.88
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
2.17M
2.17M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
2.42
2.42
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.Learn more
About ENB
Enbridge, Inc. engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines. The Gas Distribution & Storage segment consists of natural gas utility operations, the core of which is Enbridge gas, which serves residential, commercial and industrial customers. It also includes natural gas distribution activities in Quebec and an investment in Noverco, which holds a majority interest in a subsidiary entity engaged in distribution and energy transportation primarily in Quebec. The Gas Transmission & Midstream segment consists of investments in natural gas pipelines, processing and green energy projects, the company's commodity marketing businesses, and international activities. The Renewable Power Generation segment consists primarily of investments in wind and solar power generating assets, as well as geothermal, waste heat recovery, and transmission assets. The Energy Services segment consists of businesses in Canada and the United States including logistical services, refinery supply services and the firm's volume commitments on various pipeline systems. The company was founded on April 30, 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
CEO
Albert Monaco, MBA
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
10.9K
Revenue (TTM)
52.5B
Gross Profit
Earnings
Cash
$1.09B
Debt
$78.8B
Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.
