Enbridge Inc (ENB)

$51.67CAD

+$51.67 (+5,167.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About ENB

Enbridge, Inc. engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines. The Gas Distribution & Storage segment consists of natural gas utility operations, the core of which is Enbridge gas, which serves residential, commercial and industrial customers. It also includes natural gas distribution activities in Quebec and an investment in Noverco, which holds a majority interest in a subsidiary entity engaged in distribution and energy transportation primarily in Quebec. The Gas Transmission & Midstream segment consists of investments in natural gas pipelines, processing and green energy projects, the company's commodity marketing businesses, and international activities. The Renewable Power Generation segment consists primarily of investments in wind and solar power generating assets, as well as geothermal, waste heat recovery, and transmission assets. The Energy Services segment consists of businesses in Canada and the United States including logistical services, refinery supply services and the firm's volume commitments on various pipeline systems. The company was founded on April 30, 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

CEO

Albert Monaco, MBA

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

10.9K

Revenue (TTM)

52.5B

Gross Profit

Earnings

Cash

$1.09B

Debt

$78.8B

      Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.

