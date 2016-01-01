Skip to main content

About CTC.A

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories. The Financial segment services markets a range of canadian tire branded credit cards, including the canadian tire options mastercard, the cash advantage mastercard, the gas advantage mastercard and the sport chek mastercard. The CT REIT segment involves owning, developing and leasing income-producing commercial properties. The company was founded by Alfred Jackson Billes and James William Billes in September 15, 1922 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

CEO

Greg Hicks

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

33.9K

Revenue (TTM)

17.3B

Gross Profit

Earnings

Cash

$513M

Debt

$7.2B

      Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.

