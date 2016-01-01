About CTC.A

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories. The Financial segment services markets a range of canadian tire branded credit cards, including the canadian tire options mastercard, the cash advantage mastercard, the gas advantage mastercard and the sport chek mastercard. The CT REIT segment involves owning, developing and leasing income-producing commercial properties. The company was founded by Alfred Jackson Billes and James William Billes in September 15, 1922 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

CEO Greg Hicks Headquarters Canada Employees 33.9K Revenue (TTM) 17.3B Gross Profit Earnings Cash $513M Debt $7.2B