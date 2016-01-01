About CMG

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. is a computer software technology company, which engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software. It assists oil and gas companies with extracting significantly increased volumes of oil and gas from their reservoirs. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, South America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company was founded by Khalid Aziz in 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

CEO Pramod Jain Headquarters Canada Employees 184 Revenue (TTM) 67.9M Gross Profit Earnings Cash $55.1M Debt $39.3M