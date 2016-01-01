Skip to main content

Bombardier Inc. (Class B) (BBD.B)

$28.52CAD

+$28.52 (+2,852.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About BBD.B

Bombardier, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories. Its models include: Global, Challenger, and Learjet aircraft. The Customer Services segment offers aircraft maintenance services as well as value added packages, including refurbishment and modification of business aircraft, and component repair and overhaul services. The services can be performed in house, and through dispatching mobile repair teams to customers’ aircraft. The company was founded on June 19, 1902 and is headquartered in Dorval, Canada.

CEO

Éric Martel

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

Revenue (TTM)

7.62B

Gross Profit

Earnings

Cash

$1.8B

Debt

$8.1B

BBD.B related news

    Popular on Wealthsimple

      Commission-free stock trading

      Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.

      Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.

      • Unlimited trades, all commission-free

      • No account minimum means you can get started with as little as $1

      • No jargon, and no paperwork

      • Search and track stocks easily with your watchlist

      • Buy and sell stocks with just a few taps

      Start trading in 5 minutes

      1. Download the Wealthsimple Trade mobile app
      2. Securely connect your bank account to deposit funds
      3. Buy and sell stocks with $0 commission fees

      By clicking “Create account”, you agree to Wealthsimple’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.