About BBD.B

Bombardier, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories. Its models include: Global, Challenger, and Learjet aircraft. The Customer Services segment offers aircraft maintenance services as well as value added packages, including refurbishment and modification of business aircraft, and component repair and overhaul services. The services can be performed in house, and through dispatching mobile repair teams to customers’ aircraft. The company was founded on June 19, 1902 and is headquartered in Dorval, Canada.

CEO Éric Martel Headquarters Canada Employees Revenue (TTM) 7.62B Gross Profit Earnings Cash $1.8B Debt $8.1B