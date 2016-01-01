BlackBerry Limited (BB)
$6.59CAD
+$6.58 (+658.50%)
Details
$6.67
$6.67
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$6.74
$6.74
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$6.51
$6.51
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
3.85B
3.85B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.Learn more
$15.41
$15.41
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$6.13
$6.13
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
843K
843K
The total number of shares bought and sold.
-0.04
-0.04
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.Learn more
About BB
BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. The company was founded by Michael Lazaridis, James Laurence Balsillie, and Douglas E. Fregin on March 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.
CEO
John S. Chen
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
3.33K
Revenue (TTM)
897M
Gross Profit
Earnings
Cash
$386M
Debt
$691M
Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.
