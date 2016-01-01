Skip to main content

BlackBerry Limited (BB)

$6.59CAD

+$6.58 (+658.50%)

today (15 min delay)

About BB

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. The company was founded by Michael Lazaridis, James Laurence Balsillie, and Douglas E. Fregin on March 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

CEO

John S. Chen

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

3.33K

Revenue (TTM)

897M

Gross Profit

Earnings

Cash

$386M

Debt

$691M

