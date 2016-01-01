Skip to main content

Air Canada Inc. (AC)

$17.83CAD

+$17.83 (+1,783.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About AC

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

CEO

Michael Stewart Rousseau, CPA

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

Revenue (TTM)

11.4B

Gross Profit

Earnings

Cash

$2.95B

Debt

$16.6B

