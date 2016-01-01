Air Canada Inc. (AC)
$17.83CAD
+$17.83 (+1,783.00%)
Details
$17.71
$17.71
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$18.14
$18.14
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$17.63
$17.63
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
6.39B
6.39B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.Learn more
$26.80
$26.80
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$15.57
$15.57
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
914K
914K
The total number of shares bought and sold.
-6.96
-6.96
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.Learn more
About AC
Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.
CEO
Michael Stewart Rousseau, CPA
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
Revenue (TTM)
11.4B
Gross Profit
Earnings
Cash
$2.95B
Debt
$16.6B
Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.
