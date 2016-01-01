About SNAP

Snap, Inc. operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm's primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C. Murphy in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

CEO Evan Thomas Spiegel Headquarters United States Employees 5.66K Revenue (TTM) 4.54B Gross Profit Earnings Cash $2.3B Debt $4.2B