Snap Inc (Class A) (SNAP)

$11.41USD

+$11.41 (+1,141.00%)

today

About SNAP

Snap, Inc. operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm's primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C. Murphy in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

CEO

Evan Thomas Spiegel

Headquarters

United States

Employees

5.66K

Revenue (TTM)

4.54B

Gross Profit

Earnings

Cash

$2.3B

Debt

$4.2B

