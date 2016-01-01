Skip to main content

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

About IBM

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments. It includes all software, except operating system software reported in the Infrastructure segment. The Consulting segment provides capabilities in business transformation and technology implementation. Consulting designs and builds open, hybrid cloud architectures and optimizes key workflows and business processes with IBM and ecosystem partner technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers solutions for hybrid cloud, and is the foundation of the hybrid cloud stack. Infrastructure is optimized for infusing AI into mission-critical transactions and tightly integrated with IBM Software including Red Hat for accelerated hybrid cloud benefits. Infrastructure also includes remanufacturing and remarketing of used equipment with a focus on sustainable recovery services. The Financing segment facilitates the acquisition of information technology systems, software and services through its financing solutions. The financing arrangements are predominantly for products or services that are critical to the end users’ business operations and support IBM’s hybrid cloud platform and AI strategy. The company was founded by Charles Ranlett Flint and Thomas J. Watson Sr. on June 16, 1911 and is headquartered in Armonk, NY.

CEO

Arvind Krishna, PhD

Headquarters

United States

Employees

308K

Revenue (TTM)

64B

Gross Profit

Earnings

Cash

$7.25B

Debt

$53.4B

