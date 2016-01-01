Skip to main content

General Electric Co. (GE)

$66.48USD

+$66.48 (+6,648.00%)

About GE

General Electric Capital Corp. provides financial products and services. Its services include commercial loans and leases, fleet management, financial programs, credit cards, personal loans, and other financial services. The firm’s solutions include energy finance and aviation finance. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

CEO

Alec Burger, MBA

Headquarters

United States

Employees

168K

Revenue (TTM)

74.8B

Gross Profit

Earnings

Cash

$13.2B

Debt

$35.1B

