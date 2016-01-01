About GE

General Electric Capital Corp. provides financial products and services. Its services include commercial loans and leases, fleet management, financial programs, credit cards, personal loans, and other financial services. The firm’s solutions include energy finance and aviation finance. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

CEO Alec Burger, MBA Headquarters United States Employees 168K Revenue (TTM) 74.8B Gross Profit Earnings Cash $13.2B Debt $35.1B