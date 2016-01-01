VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)
$31.17USD
+$31.17 (+3,117.00%)
$31.18
$31.18
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$31.69
$31.69
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$30.82
$30.82
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
3.28B
3.28B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.Learn more
23.41
23.41
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.Learn more
$51.92
$51.92
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$25.80
$25.80
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
2.88M
2.88M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
About GDXJ
GDXJ tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global gold- and silver-mining firms, focusing on small caps.
