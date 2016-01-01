Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)
$84.81USD
+$84.81 (+8,481.00%)
Details
$84.07
$84.07
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$85.25
$85.25
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$83.52
$83.52
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
223B
223B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.Learn more
46.05
46.05
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.Learn more
$182.09
$182.09
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$73.28
$73.28
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
7.01M
7.01M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
1.83
1.83
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.Learn more
About BABA
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media & Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment consists of platforms operating in retail and wholesale. The Cloud Computing segment consists of Alibaba Cloud, which offers a complete suite of cloud services, including elastic computing, database, storage, network virtualization, large scale computing, security, management and application, big data analytics, a machine learning platform and Internet of Things (IoT) services. The Digital Media & Entertainment segment relates to the Youko Tudou and UC Browser businesses. The Innovation Initiatives and Others segment includes businesses such as AutoNavi, DingTalk, and Tmall Genie. The company was founded by Chung Tsai and Yun Ma on June 28, 1999 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.
CEO
Yong Zhang
Headquarters
China
Employees
255K
Revenue (TTM)
132B
Gross Profit
Earnings
Cash
$32.3B
Debt
$22.7B
BABA related news
