Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF CAD-Hedged Ser E (QTIP)
$87.19CAD
+$87.19 (+8,719.00%)
Details
$87.40
$87.40
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$87.40
$87.40
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$87.19
$87.19
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
405M
405M
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.Learn more
$110.86
$110.86
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$87.10
$87.10
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
47.8K
47.8K
The total number of shares bought and sold.
About QTIP
Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the Solactive US Treasury Inflation-Linked Bond Hedged to CAD Index, or any successor thereto.
