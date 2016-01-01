United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
$35.06USD
+$35.06 (+3,506.00%)
Details
$35.20
$35.20
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$35.68
$35.68
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$34.25
$34.25
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
11.6B
11.6B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.Learn more
$54.52
$54.52
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$30.54
$30.54
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
5.41M
5.41M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
-3.80
-3.80
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.Learn more
About UAL
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc. as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O'Hare International Airport (Chicago O'Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B. Won Pat International Airport (Guam), San Francisco International Airport (SFO), and Washington Dulles International Airport (Washington Dulles). The company was founded on December 30, 1968, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
CEO
J. Scott Kirby
Headquarters
United States
Employees
84.1K
Revenue (TTM)
35.6B
Gross Profit
-5.89%
Earnings
79.48%
Cash
$16.9B
Debt
$39.4B
