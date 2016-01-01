About UAL

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc. as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O'Hare International Airport (Chicago O'Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B. Won Pat International Airport (Guam), San Francisco International Airport (SFO), and Washington Dulles International Airport (Washington Dulles). The company was founded on December 30, 1968, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

CEO J. Scott Kirby Headquarters United States Employees 84.1K Revenue (TTM) 35.6B Gross Profit -5.89% Earnings 79.48% Cash $16.9B Debt $39.4B