Tesla Inc (TSLA)
$238.44USD
+$238.44 (+23,844.00%)
Details
$239.44
$239.44
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$244.58
$244.58
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$235.35
$235.35
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
755B
755B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.Learn more
87.01
87.01
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.Learn more
$414.50
$414.50
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$206.86
$206.86
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
40.8M
40.8M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
2.77
2.77
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.Learn more
About TSLA
Tesla, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits. The Energy Generation and Storage segment includes the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and lease of stationary energy storage products and solar energy systems, and sale of electricity generated by its solar energy systems to customers. It develops energy storage products for use in homes, commercial facilities, and utility sites. The company was founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003, and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
CEO
Elon Reeve Musk
Headquarters
United States
Employees
99.3K
Revenue (TTM)
67.2B
Gross Profit
20.11%
Earnings
315.88%
Cash
$18.6B
Debt
$6.67B

