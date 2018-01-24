Tilray Brands Inc (Class 2) (TLRY)
$2.91USD
+$2.91 (+291.30%)
Details
$2.92
$2.92
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$3.07
$3.07
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$2.88
$2.88
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
1.73B
1.73B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.Learn more
$13.95
$13.95
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$2.65
$2.65
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
7.41M
7.41M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
-0.90
-0.90
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.Learn more
About TLRY
Tilray Brands, Inc. is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America. The firm is focused on medical cannabis research and the cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis products worldwide. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis extracts. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis and Hemp. The Cannabis segment consists of adult-use, medical and bulk sales of cannabis under regulated licenses and sold to retail, wholesale, pharmacy, government, and direct to patient. The Hemp segment consists of hemp seed, hemp foods, and broad spectrum hemp extract containing CBD, which are sold in an unlicensed operation and sold to retail, wholesale and direct to consumers. The company was founded on January 24, 2018 and is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.
CEO
Irwin David Simon
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
Revenue (TTM)
628M
Gross Profit
13.99%
Earnings
66.57%
Cash
$416M
Debt
$624M
