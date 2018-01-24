About TLRY

Tilray Brands, Inc. is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America. The firm is focused on medical cannabis research and the cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis products worldwide. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis extracts. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis and Hemp. The Cannabis segment consists of adult-use, medical and bulk sales of cannabis under regulated licenses and sold to retail, wholesale, pharmacy, government, and direct to patient. The Hemp segment consists of hemp seed, hemp foods, and broad spectrum hemp extract containing CBD, which are sold in an unlicensed operation and sold to retail, wholesale and direct to consumers. The company was founded on January 24, 2018 and is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

CEO Irwin David Simon Headquarters Canada Employees Revenue (TTM) 628M Gross Profit 13.99% Earnings 66.57% Cash $416M Debt $624M