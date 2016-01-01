Roku Inc (Class A) (ROKU)
$59.24USD
+$59.24 (+5,924.00%)
Details
$60.30
$60.30
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$62.43
$62.43
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$58.65
$58.65
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
8.23B
8.23B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.Learn more
$350.60
$350.60
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$55.17
$55.17
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
4.66M
4.66M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
-0.36
-0.36
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.Learn more
About ROKU
Roku, Inc. engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands. The Player segment includes the sale of streaming players and audio products. The majority of streaming players, audio products and Roku TV models are sold through traditional brick and mortar retailers, such as Best Buy, Target, and Walmart, including their online sales platforms, and online retailers such as Amazon, and to a lesser extent, Roku’s website. The company was founded by Anthony J. Wood in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
CEO
Anthony J. Wood
Headquarters
United States
Employees
3K
Revenue (TTM)
3.04B
Gross Profit
44.39%
Earnings
-118.24%
Cash
$2.05B
Debt
$721M
ROKU related news
Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.
