About ROKU

Roku, Inc. engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands. The Player segment includes the sale of streaming players and audio products. The majority of streaming players, audio products and Roku TV models are sold through traditional brick and mortar retailers, such as Best Buy, Target, and Walmart, including their online sales platforms, and online retailers such as Amazon, and to a lesser extent, Roku’s website. The company was founded by Anthony J. Wood in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

CEO Anthony J. Wood Headquarters United States Employees 3K Revenue (TTM) 3.04B Gross Profit 44.39% Earnings -118.24% Cash $2.05B Debt $721M