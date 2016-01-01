NetFlix Inc (NFLX)
$238.47USD
+$238.47 (+23,847.00%)
Details
$236.68
$236.68
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$240.41
$240.41
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$233.91
$233.91
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
105B
105B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.Learn more
21.05
21.05
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.Learn more
$700.99
$700.99
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$162.71
$162.71
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
4.08M
4.08M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
11.25
11.25
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.Learn more
About NFLX
Netflix, Inc. operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States. The International Streaming segment includes fees from members outside the United States. The Domestic DVD segment covers revenues from services consisting of DVD-by-mail. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings Jr. on August 29, 1997, and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.
CEO
Reed Hastings, Jr.; Theodore A. Sarandos
Headquarters
United States
Employees
11.3K
Revenue (TTM)
31B
Gross Profit
38.04%
Earnings
15.74%
Cash
$5.82B
Debt
$16.9B
NFLX related news
Popular on Wealthsimple
Commission-free stock trading
Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.
Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.
Unlimited trades, all commission-free
No account minimum means you can get started with as little as $1
No jargon, and no paperwork
Search and track stocks easily with your watchlist
Buy and sell stocks with just a few taps
Start trading in 5 minutes
- Download the Wealthsimple Trade mobile app
- Securely connect your bank account to deposit funds
- Buy and sell stocks with $0 commission fees