About NFLX

Netflix, Inc. operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States. The International Streaming segment includes fees from members outside the United States. The Domestic DVD segment covers revenues from services consisting of DVD-by-mail. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings Jr. on August 29, 1997, and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

CEO Reed Hastings, Jr.; Theodore A. Sarandos Headquarters United States Employees 11.3K Revenue (TTM) 31B Gross Profit 38.04% Earnings 15.74% Cash $5.82B Debt $16.9B