Skip to main content

NetFlix Inc (NFLX)

$238.47USD

+$238.47 (+23,847.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About NFLX

Netflix, Inc. operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States. The International Streaming segment includes fees from members outside the United States. The Domestic DVD segment covers revenues from services consisting of DVD-by-mail. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings Jr. on August 29, 1997, and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

CEO

Reed Hastings, Jr.; Theodore A. Sarandos

Headquarters

United States

Employees

11.3K

Revenue (TTM)

31B

Gross Profit

38.04%

Earnings

15.74%

Cash

$5.82B

Debt

$16.9B

NFLX related news

    Popular on Wealthsimple

      Commission-free stock trading

      Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.

      Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.

      • Unlimited trades, all commission-free

      • No account minimum means you can get started with as little as $1

      • No jargon, and no paperwork

      • Search and track stocks easily with your watchlist

      • Buy and sell stocks with just a few taps

      Start trading in 5 minutes

      1. Download the Wealthsimple Trade mobile app
      2. Securely connect your bank account to deposit funds
      3. Buy and sell stocks with $0 commission fees

      By clicking “Create account”, you agree to Wealthsimple’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.