Lyft Inc (LYFT)
$13.64USD
+$13.64 (+1,364.01%)
Details
$13.76
$13.76
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$14.23
$14.23
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$13.43
$13.43
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
4.85B
4.85B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.Learn more
$57.68
$57.68
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$11.96
$11.96
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
4.37M
4.37M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
-2.68
-2.68
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.Learn more
About LYFT
Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
CEO
Logan D. Green
Headquarters
United States
Employees
4.45K
Revenue (TTM)
3.7B
Gross Profit
24.71%
Earnings
45.91%
Cash
$241M
Debt
$1.13B
