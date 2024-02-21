Meta Platforms Inc. (META)
$461.27USD
+$461.27 (+46,127.00%)
Details
$472.31
$472.31
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$476.30
$476.30
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$460.58
$460.58
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
1.24T
1.24T
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.Learn more
28.07
28.07
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.Learn more
$542.81
$542.81
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$274.38
$274.38
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
17.6M
17.6M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
17.41
17.41
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.Learn more
About META
Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect and share, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services. The RL segment includes augmented, mixed and virtual reality related consumer hardware, software, and content. The company was founded by Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004, and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
CEO
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, MD
Headquarters
United States
Employees
67.3K
Revenue (TTM)
143B
Gross Profit
80.73%
Earnings
120.88%
Cash
$32.4B
Debt
$37.6B
