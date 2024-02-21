Skip to main content

Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

$461.27USD

+$461.27 (+46,127.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About META

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect and share, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services. The RL segment includes augmented, mixed and virtual reality related consumer hardware, software, and content. The company was founded by Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004, and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

CEO

Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, MD

Headquarters

United States

Employees

67.3K

Revenue (TTM)

143B

Gross Profit

80.73%

Earnings

120.88%

Cash

$32.4B

Debt

$37.6B

META related news

    Self-directed Investing

    Take full control of your trades

    Choose from thousands of commission-free stocks and ETFs, or buy, sell, and stake 60+ cryptocurrencies.

    Start trading