About COIN

Coinbase Global, Inc. operates as a secure hosted bitcoin wallet to purchase and use bitcoin. It provides merchant tools that enable companies to accept payments in bitcoin by incorporating a single button. The company was founded by Brian Armstrong in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

CEO Brian Armstrong Headquarters United States Employees 3.73K Revenue (TTM) 5.79B Gross Profit 85.95% Earnings -110.73% Cash $6.07B Debt $3.62B