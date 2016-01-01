Skip to main content

Coinbase Global Inc (Class A) (COIN)

About COIN

Coinbase Global, Inc. operates as a secure hosted bitcoin wallet to purchase and use bitcoin. It provides merchant tools that enable companies to accept payments in bitcoin by incorporating a single button. The company was founded by Brian Armstrong in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

CEO

Brian Armstrong

Headquarters

United States

Employees

3.73K

Revenue (TTM)

5.79B

Gross Profit

85.95%

Earnings

-110.73%

Cash

$6.07B

Debt

$3.62B

