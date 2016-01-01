Coinbase Global Inc (Class A) (COIN)
$74.08USD
+$74.08 (+7,408.00%)
Details
$73.07
$73.07
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$76.28
$76.28
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$71.34
$71.34
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
16.4B
16.4B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.Learn more
$368.90
$368.90
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$40.83
$40.83
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
7.18M
7.18M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
-1.13
-1.13
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.Learn more
About COIN
Coinbase Global, Inc. operates as a secure hosted bitcoin wallet to purchase and use bitcoin. It provides merchant tools that enable companies to accept payments in bitcoin by incorporating a single button. The company was founded by Brian Armstrong in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
CEO
Brian Armstrong
Headquarters
United States
Employees
3.73K
Revenue (TTM)
5.79B
Gross Profit
85.95%
Earnings
-110.73%
Cash
$6.07B
Debt
$3.62B
