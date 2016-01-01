About BYND

Beyond Meat, Inc. engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

CEO Ethan Walden Brown, MBA Headquarters United States Employees 1.42K Revenue (TTM) 464M Gross Profit 20.02% Earnings -261.02% Cash $455M Debt $1.16B