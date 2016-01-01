Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
$15.21USD
+$15.21 (+1,521.00%)
Details
$15.81
$15.81
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$16.65
$16.65
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$15.19
$15.19
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
1.01B
1.01B
1.01B
$109.95
$109.95
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$13.84
$13.84
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
1.34M
1.34M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
-5.25
-5.25
-5.25
About BYND
Beyond Meat, Inc. engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.
CEO
Ethan Walden Brown, MBA
Headquarters
United States
Employees
1.42K
Revenue (TTM)
464M
Gross Profit
20.02%
Earnings
-261.02%
Cash
$455M
Debt
$1.16B
