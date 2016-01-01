Skip to main content

Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

$15.21USD

+$15.21 (+1,521.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About BYND

Beyond Meat, Inc. engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

CEO

Ethan Walden Brown, MBA

Headquarters

United States

Employees

1.42K

Revenue (TTM)

464M

Gross Profit

20.02%

Earnings

-261.02%

Cash

$455M

Debt

$1.16B

BYND related news

    Popular on Wealthsimple

      Commission-free stock trading

      Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.

      Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.

      • Unlimited trades, all commission-free

      • No account minimum means you can get started with as little as $1

      • No jargon, and no paperwork

      • Search and track stocks easily with your watchlist

      • Buy and sell stocks with just a few taps

      Start trading in 5 minutes

      1. Download the Wealthsimple Trade mobile app
      2. Securely connect your bank account to deposit funds
      3. Buy and sell stocks with $0 commission fees

      By clicking “Create account”, you agree to Wealthsimple’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.